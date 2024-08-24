Ukraine And Russia Swap 100+ POWs As Kyiv Marks 33rd Independence Day

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant exchange of prisoners of war (POWs), each releasing over 100 detainees. This exchange coincided with Kyiv’s observance of its third Independence Day since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine announced that 115 of its servicemen were freed. Many of these prisoners were conscripts captured in the early stages of Russia’s invasion, including nearly 50 soldiers taken from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

In response, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the 115 Russian soldiers released by Ukraine were captured in the Kursk region, where a recent Ukrainian offensive occurred. The soldiers, currently in Belarus, are expected to return to Russia for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on X that the exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, marking the 55th such exchange since the invasion began in February 2022. Zelenskyy’s post included images of the released servicemen, showing them wrapped in Ukrainian flags and in poor physical condition. He remarked, “We remember each and every one. We are searching and doing our best to get everyone back.”

Officials from both nations typically meet only for the exchange of POWs and deceased individuals, following extensive preparation and diplomacy. Neither side discloses the total number of POWs in captivity.

The United Nations reports that Ukrainian POWs often face routine medical neglect, severe mistreatment, and torture, while there are also isolated cases of abuse of Russian soldiers during their capture or transit. In January, Russia and Ukraine executed their largest single prisoner exchange to date.

Drone and Artillery Attacks Continue

On the same day, Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, located in Ukraine’s partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, resulted in five deaths and five injuries. In the southern city of Kherson, shelling led to two fatalities and four injuries, including a baby. Additionally, two people were killed in the northeastern Sumy region due to a Russian drone attack and shelling.

Ukraine’s air force intercepted and destroyed seven drones over its southern regions. Russian long-range bombers also targeted Zmiinyi (Snake) Island with four cruise missiles overnight. The Kherson region faced further aerial bomb strikes.

In response, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses downed seven drones overnight, with five being intercepted over the Voronezh region, wounding two people. Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate claimed responsibility for destroying a warehouse with 5,000 tonnes of ammunition in Ostrogozhsky district, as evidenced by video footage, though this has not been independently verified.

Independence Day Observances

As Ukraine marked its 33rd Independence Day and reached the 30-month milestone of its conflict with Russia, the nation chose to forego festivities in favor of commemorations honoring the fallen. President Zelenskyy announced the successful first use of a new Ukrainian missile drone, named “Palyanitsa,” against Russian forces, although details were limited. He thanked the developers and noted that the offensive in Kursk was a preventive measure to avoid encirclement in Sumy.

Poland’s President Visits Kyiv

In a show of solidarity, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv by train early Saturday. This visit, his fifth since the conflict began, underscores Poland’s ongoing support for Ukraine. Duda was received by Ukrainian officials and participated in a ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen.

Poland, a key ally, has been instrumental in providing arms, serving as a transit hub for Western weapons, and hosting a significant number of Ukrainian refugees. Despite past trade disputes and historical grievances, Poland’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast.

