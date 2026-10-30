Ukraine Breaks 2-Week Pause, Drone Strike Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Refinery as Thick Smoke Engulfs Sky

Ukraine struck the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Samara region on Friday, ending a two-week pause in attacks on Russian oil-processing facilities. The Ukrainian drone attack triggered a major fire at the refinery. Thick columns of dark grey smoke were seen rising high into the sky. A 16-second dashcam video, recorded from a moving vehicle on a nearby road, captured the smoke and fire.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, the pause in Ukrainian strikes reportedly followed pressure from the Trump administration. This came after Washington was concerned about rising global fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3. The unofficial pause was initially expected to continue until after the elections.

Why Is The Novokuybyshevsk Refinery Important?

The facility is owned by Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft. It processes around 8.8 million metric tonnes of crude oil annually. The refinery produces aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, lubricants and other petroleum products. It has now reportedly been targeted for the second time this year, following an earlier Ukrainian strike in August.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted Russian refineries, fuel depots and energy infrastructure. The objective is to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian forces and reduce the revenue supporting Moscow’s war effort.

<blockquote class=”twitter-video” data-status=”hidden”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🔥🛢️ After a prolonged pause in Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, a massive overnight drone attack targeted the Novokuybyshevsk refinery near Samara, Russia, on October 30. The Rosneft-owned refinery has an annual processing capacity of 8.8 million tonnes of crude oil and also produces jet fuel for Russian military aviation.</p>— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) <a href=”https://x.com/bayraktar_1love/status/2116056216682090642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 30, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.x.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Zelensky Announced August Strike On Refinery

Ukraine had previously targeted the same refinery in August. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the operation on August 22.

“Over the past 24 hours, our forces struck the Novokuybyshevsk refinery – 1,000 kilometers from the front line – depriving the Russian war machine of millions of dollars in export revenues,” Zelensky wrote on social media.