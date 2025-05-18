Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Russia Planning ‘Training and Combat’ Launch of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Ukraine Claims

Ukraine claimed Russia is preparing to conduct a "training and combat" launch of an ICBM to intimidate Ukraine and the West.

Russia Planning ‘Training and Combat’ Launch of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Ukraine Claims

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has claimed that Russia is preparing to conduct a "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as part of a strategy to intimidate Ukraine and the West.


Ukraine’s military intelligence agency has claimed that Russia is preparing to conduct a “training and combat” launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as part of a strategy to intimidate Ukraine and the West, Reuters reported. The overnight launch, according to the Ukrainian Government’s Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR), is expected to be executed from Russia’s Sverdlovsk region, the report said.

The RS-24 Yars missile, capable of reaching targets more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) away, would be launched in an effort to demonstrate Russia’s military capabilities and to put additional pressure on Ukraine, as well as NATO and European Union member states, the report quoted GUR as saying. The intelligence agency made the announcement in a statement on Telegram.

“In order to demonstratively pressure and intimidate Ukraine, and also EU and NATO member states, the aggressor state of Russia intends to make a ‘training and combat’ launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex,” the GUR said in the statement, according to Reuters.

There has been no immediate response from Russian officials regarding the Ukrainian military intelligence claim. Moscow has not officially commented on any plans to test-launch nuclear-capable missiles, which it often keeps classified. Typically, Russia issues brief statements only after the completion of such tests.

The RS-24 Yars missile, part of Russia’s nuclear arsenal, is designed to carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), making it one of the most advanced ICBMs in the world, the report said. The potential launch comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, with diplomatic efforts failing to produce a ceasefire or resolution.

