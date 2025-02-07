Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Ukraine Confident In ICC's Continued Efforts Despite US Sanctions

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has affirmed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) will persist in its investigations into Russian war crimes, despite sanctions imposed on the organization by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukraine Confident In ICC’s Continued Efforts Despite US Sanctions


Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has affirmed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) will persist in its investigations into Russian war crimes, despite sanctions imposed on the organization by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Kyiv remains optimistic that the ICC will continue playing a crucial role in delivering justice for war crimes committed during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

US Sanctions on ICC: Background

In a controversial move, Trump authorized economic and travel sanctions targeting individuals working on ICC investigations involving U.S. citizens or its allies, such as Israel. The sanctions were intended to protect American and allied personnel from prosecution by the court.

As a permanent international court, the ICC is responsible for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and acts of aggression. Its jurisdiction applies when crimes are committed on the territory of member states or by their nationals.

Ukraine’s Commitment to Accountability

“We are convinced that the ICC will continue to fulfill its important functions in Ukraine’s case, in particular bringing Russian war criminals to justice,” said Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry. He emphasized the critical role of the court in holding those responsible for atrocities accountable.

Tykhyi acknowledged the longstanding tensions between the United States and the ICC. “We know that relations between the U.S. and ICC have a long history,” he noted during a press briefing in Kyiv.

Implications for International Justice

Despite U.S. opposition, Ukraine’s confidence in the ICC underscores the importance of international legal mechanisms in addressing war crimes. As the conflict with Russia continues, Ukraine’s reliance on global judicial frameworks remains a key strategy in its pursuit of justice and accountability.

This development highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding international justice and geopolitics, as nations seek accountability while navigating diplomatic challenges.

