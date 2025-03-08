Ukraine ‘Fully Committed’ to Constructive Dialogue With US: Zelenskyy

On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps, he said.

Ukraine is “fully committed” to constructive dialogue with US representatives in Saudi Arabia next week and hopes to agree on the necessary decisions and steps, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively,” he wrote in a post on X.

“On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps,” he added.

In an earlier post, Zelenskyy had said that the country is “continuously” working with its partners, including the US and Saudi Arabia, to ensure peace and strengthen security.

“We continue working with partners who seek peace just as we do, focusing on the necessary steps. Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the US and in Saudi Arabia—we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security,” he wrote on X, adding, “Today, intense work with President Trump’s team has been ongoing at various levels – numerous calls. The topic is clear – peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is fully committed to a constructive approach”.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said he was “strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs” on Russia until a “ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement” with Ukraine was reached.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late,” he added.

Ukraine and US officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a framework for ending the war.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before bilateral talks with US officials.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed he would meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, signalling that he would discuss an “initial ceasefire” and a “framework” for a longer agreement, foreign media reports suggest.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the talks would take place in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Earlier this month, the US administration had suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, following Trump’s heated exchange with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Oval Office in Washington.

During his media interaction with Zelenskyy, Trump told the visiting leader that he “does not have the cards” and is not “acting thankful” for the support the US has provided to Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began in February 2022.

