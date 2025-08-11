LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine Fully Supports Joint Statement By European Leaders: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he fully supports a joint statement by European leaders on achieving peace in Ukraine along with protecting Ukrainian and European interests.

Ukraine Fully Supports Joint Statement By European Leaders: Zelensky(Image Credit- Pinterest)
Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Published: August 11, 2025 16:37:00 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he fully supports a joint statement by European leaders on achieving peace in Ukraine along with protecting Ukrainian and European interests.    

“The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations. Ukraine values and fully supports the statement by President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, PM Keir Starmer, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and President Stubb on peace for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X.    

Leaders of the French, Italian, German, Polish, British, Finnish, and European Commission praised US President Donald Trump’s attempts to stop the war, but they stressed the necessity of applying pressure on Russia and offering Kyiv security guarantees. Zelensky and his European allies have warned that any deal requiring Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its territory would only encourage Russian aggression.    

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for about more than four years. Nearly 1 million Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

ALSO READ: IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

