Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ukraine Highly Values Germany’s Efforts to Restore European Security, Zelenskyy Says After Discussion With Friedrich Merz

Zelenskyy acknowledged Berlin's supply of air defense systems that played an important role in ensuring financial stability for war-torn Ukraine.

Ukraine highly values Germany’s efforts to restore European security and protect “lives in our country”, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, after what he termed was a ‘productive’ conversation with Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and likely German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

Appreciating Berlin’s support for Kyiv, Zelenskyy acknowledged the supply of air defense systems that played an important role in ensuring financial stability for the war-torn country.

“Had a productive conversation with the leader of the CDU party, which won the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz. We coordinated our positions and I appreciate his support. Ukraine highly values Germany’s efforts to restore European security and protect lives in our country. We remember that Germany is the leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and plays a crucial role in ensuring our financial stability. Agreed with Friedrich Merz on further cooperation and contacts,” the Ukrainian President wrote in a post on X.

In a major setback, US President Donald Trump had earlier in the day announced that he was pausing military aid to Ukraine, days after a public spat with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Trump will pause all aid until Kyiv is committed to what he determines are good-faith negotiations for peace, multiple US media outlets reported.

The move came hours after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, accused Zelenskyy of not wanting peace “as long he has America’s backing”.

ALSO READ: Pause in US Military Aid To Ukraine Makes Peace ‘More Distant’, Says France

