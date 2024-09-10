Ukraine Launches Massive 144-Drone Strike on Russia, Killing One and Forcing Airport Closures

Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Moscow and parts of western Russia on Tuesday, resulting in widespread damage, a civilian fatality, and the temporary closure of key airports. The assault marks one of Ukraine’s largest drone operations since the beginning of the conflict, highlighting Kyiv’s increasing efforts to strike deep within Russian territory.

Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region

The drone assault, described by Russian authorities as one of the most severe yet, saw swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) strike residential and infrastructure targets in and around Moscow. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that at least 20 drones were downed over the Moscow region alone, while 124 more were intercepted across eight other regions.

Three of Moscow’s four major airports were forced to suspend operations due to the threat posed by the drones, causing significant disruption to air traffic. The Russian aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, confirmed the closures, stating that the affected airports included Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo. A major highway leading into the capital was also partially closed, further compounding the chaos.

Residential Areas Hit: Casualties and Evacuations

The attacks severely damaged at least two high-rise residential buildings in the Ramenskoye district, about 50 kilometers southeast of the Kremlin. The strikes set multiple apartments ablaze, prompting immediate emergency response efforts. Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that a 46-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in the attacks. Authorities evacuated 43 residents to temporary shelters as firefighters battled the blazes.

Graphic videos circulating on social media captured the intensity of the strikes, showing flames erupting from the windows of multi-storey buildings and extensive damage to dozens of apartments. “I looked at the window and saw a ball of fire,” said Alexander Li, a Ramenskoye resident. “The window got blown out by the shockwave.”

Broader Impact Across Western Russia

The drone assault extended beyond Moscow, affecting several other regions, including Bryansk and Tula. Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that over 70 drones were downed in the Bryansk region alone, with no casualties or damage reported there. In Tula, a drone wreckage was found at a fuel and energy facility, though authorities assured that the facility’s operations were not impacted.

These incidents follow an earlier attack by Ukraine on Russia’s western Kursk region in August, underscoring Kyiv’s strategy to push the conflict beyond Ukrainian borders. Russia has condemned these drone strikes as acts of “terrorism,” accusing Ukraine of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Drone Warfare: A Growing Threat

Ukraine’s latest attack reflects its growing reliance on domestically produced drones to hit strategic targets inside Russia. Kyiv has ramped up drone strikes on Russian military, energy, and transport infrastructure, leveraging the drones’ ability to evade traditional defense systems. While Ukraine maintains that it reserves the right to strike within Russia in response to Moscow’s 2022 invasion, its Western allies have repeatedly cautioned against actions that could escalate into a broader conflict with NATO.

Tuesday’s assault follows a series of drone attacks earlier this month that primarily targeted Russia’s energy facilities. The ongoing strikes are part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to disrupt Russian supply lines and weaken Moscow’s capacity to wage war.

International Reactions and Ongoing Tensions

The latest drone attacks have drawn no immediate response from Ukrainian officials, who typically refrain from commenting on operations within Russian territory. Both Ukraine and Russia have consistently denied targeting civilians, although civilian casualties have occurred on both sides throughout the conflict.

The strikes come at a time when Russia is intensifying its military operations in eastern Ukraine. As the war drags on, both nations continue to escalate their tactics, with each seeking to gain an upper hand on the battlefield. The situation remains volatile, with both sides locked in a conflict that shows no signs of abating.