Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack On Moscow, Casualties Reported As Russia Intercepts 73 Drones

A massive overnight drone attack on Moscow and its outskirts has left one dead and several injured, damaging residential buildings and disrupting transport services. The assault comes just hours before a key U.S.-Ukraine meeting, raising tensions amid the ongoing war.

A large-scale drone attack overnight on Moscow and its surrounding areas has left at least one person dead and three others injured, local officials reported. The assault, described as “massive” by authorities, caused damage to residential buildings and disrupted transportation services.

Drones Intercepted, Buildings and Transport Affected

Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyev confirmed that the casualties occurred in the towns of Vidnoye and Domodedovo, just outside the capital. Seven apartments in a residential building sustained damage in the attack.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 73 drones heading toward the city were intercepted and shot down. Despite the defensive measures, drone wreckage caused damage to the roof of at least one building.

As a result of the attack, train services in one district have been suspended, and flight restrictions have been imposed at Moscow’s major airports. These include Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo—key transport hubs handling millions of passengers annually.

Moscow Drone Attack Coincides with Key U.S.-Ukraine Meeting

The attack comes just hours before a high-stakes meeting in Saudi Arabia between representatives from the United States and Ukraine. The discussions are focused on efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Governor Vorobyev shared images on social media showing the extent of the damage, including pictures of a destroyed apartment and burnt-out vehicles in what appeared to be a parking area in the Moscow region.

Authorities Respond Over Drone Attack with Evacuations and Damage Assessments

Following the attack, emergency services evacuated 12 people—including three children—from the damaged residential units. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the destruction while maintaining heightened security measures.

Moscow Drone Attack U.S.-Ukraine Meeting Ukraine Russia war

