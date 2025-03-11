Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks

Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks

The US has now taken on the responsibility of convincing Moscow to agree to the ceasefire.

Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy


Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, following a proposal put forth by the United States during negotiations in Saudi Arabia. The truce, which aims to halt hostilities in the air, at sea, and along the front lines, now hinges on Russia’s acceptance.

A joint statement released after the talks confirmed Ukraine’s willingness to implement the temporary ceasefire. “Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire,” the statement read. The agreement could be extended further if both parties consent.

The United States has pledged to relay the proposal to Russia, emphasizing that reciprocal action is essential for advancing peace efforts. Additionally, Washington has announced it will resume military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, which had been disrupted amid recent tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine’s Shift in Stance

President Zelenskyy had previously insisted that any ceasefire must come with security guarantees and additional military assistance. However, following a dispute with President Trump during their meeting at the White House, Ukraine’s position appears to have evolved.

Zelenskyy clarified that his government is seeking a “truce in the sky and at sea,” which would bring an end to missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure. He also highlighted the need for “real measures to establish trust,” including the release of prisoners.

“The American side understands our arguments and accepts our proposals,” Zelenskyy stated after talks in Jeddah. “I want to thank President Trump for the constructiveness of our teams’ conversation.”

Russia’s Response Awaited

The US has now taken on the responsibility of convincing Moscow to agree to the ceasefire. While there has been no official response from the Kremlin, past negotiations have often faltered over Russia’s demand for territorial concessions and Ukraine’s insistence on maintaining its sovereignty.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to peace, saying, “Russia must show its readiness to end the war or continue the war. It is time for the full truth.”With the proposal now in Russia’s court, the world watches to see whether this diplomatic push can pave the way for a broader de-escalation of the conflict.

Filed under

30-Day Ceasefire ukraine

