A journalist, Bijan Hosseini, shared the ordeal of her adopted sister from Sierra Leone and accused Ukrainian personnel at the border crossing of segregating people on the basis of skin colour.

There have been several reports of racial discrimination that have emerged out of Ukraine in this time of crisis. Earlier, several Indian students were assaulted and manhandled by Ukrainian border guards at a border crossing between Ukraine and Poland. Recently, a CNN journalist, Bijan Hosseini, shared the ordeal of her adopted sister from Sierra Leone and accused Ukrainian personnel at the border crossing of segregating people on the basis of skin colour and letting fair-skinned Ukrainians cross the border first.

My sister was trapped in #Ukraine. This is a thread about her incredible journey to reach #Poland. During her escape she experienced #racism, injuries, freezing temps and sleep deprivation. Her story is only one of the hundreds of thousands of people trying to get out. — Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) March 1, 2022

When they arrived to the border they were not let in. Two lines were formed. One for white people, the other for everyone else. Only Ukrainians were being let over the border. Thousands of people were forced to sleep outside in the cold. Fires were started to keep people warm. pic.twitter.com/ZYMZk7M5My — Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) March 1, 2022

However, it’s not just Ukrainian authorities that are being slammed for racism on the internet. Netizens have called out the racist attitude of Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze. In a TV interview with BBC, David expressed concerns only for “European people with blue eyes and blonde hair” being killed during the conflict in his country. The prosecutor stated, “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.”

2. CBS News



"This isn't Iraq or Afghanistan…This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city" – CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata pic.twitter.com/s7sxZrMzM9 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Another comment with a racist overtone came from a CBS correspondent who drew comparisons between Asian and European countries during his coverage of the conflict in Ukraine and said, “This isn’t Iraq or Afghanistan… This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city.”