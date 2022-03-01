Live Updates
Russia asks Ukrainians living near intelligence buildings to evacuate their homes
MEA confirms death of one Indian student in Ukraine
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has confirmed that an Indian student lost his life to shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.
With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022
We convey our deepest condolences to the family.
Repatriation flight carrying Indian nationals arrives from Budapest
Air India repatriation flight from Budapest carrying 216 evacuees from Ukraine arrives in Delhi. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya receives the returnees.
Another flight with 218 evacuees onboard from Romania's Bucharest will land in Delhi shortly.
Indian embassy advises citizens to leave Kyiv 'urgently'
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised its nationals to leave the capital city Kyiv "urgently today" amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.