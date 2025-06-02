Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded barely an hour after they began on Monday, Turkish officials have said.

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded barely an hour after they began on Monday, Reuters reported, quoting Turkish officials. The talks, held at the opulent Ciragan Palace by the Bosphorus, started nearly two hours late without any explanation for the delay, the report said.

High Tensions Following Ukrainian Drone Strike

Notably, the negotiations took place a day after Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia’s nuclear-capable strategic bombers. The mood in Moscow was reportedly angry, with prominent war bloggers demanding harsh retaliation against Kyiv, as reported by Reuters.

Although Russia and Ukraine have offered conflicting assessments of the damage to Russia’s fleet, satellite images analysed by Reuters confirmed serious losses to Moscow’s nuclear-capable bombers, a crucial component of its arsenal.

Turkish Minister Says ‘Whole World’ Has Eyes Set on Russia-Ukraine Talks

Speaking at the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly said, “The eyes of the whole world are focussed on the contacts here.” He emphasised that the meeting’s goals included evaluating conditions for a ceasefire, discussing a potential meeting between the two presidents, and exploring further prisoner exchanges.

Prisoner Exchanges and Children’s Return Discussed in Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing an audience in Lithuania, announced that both sides were preparing a new prisoner of war exchange.

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff revealed that Ukraine’s delegation handed over a list of deported children to Russia during the talks, requesting their return, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian officials estimate hundreds of children were forcibly removed from Ukrainian territory by Russian forces, a claim Moscow denies, stating the relocations were for protection from conflict.

Russia-Ukraine Talks Happening Amid Mounting Global Pressure and Uncertain Progress

No additional details about the talks were immediately released. The two sides are known to hold sharply divergent views on what a full ceasefire and lasting peace agreement should entail.

The negotiations come amid pressure from President Donald Trump, who warned that the U.S. might withdraw as mediator if no progress is made.

