Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Ukraine-Russia Talks In Istanbul In Limbo — But What Could Be On The Table If They Happen?

Ukraine-Russia Talks In Istanbul In Limbo — But What Could Be On The Table If They Happen?

As Ukraine and Russia edge toward possible talks in Turkey, uncertainty looms over who will show up — and what, if anything, could be achieved. With both sides clinging to fundamentally opposing demands, the path to peace looks as fractured as ever.

Uncertainty shrouds Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey as leaders clash over agenda and key figures, including Putin, may not attend.


Ukraine-Russia Talks: As speculation swirls over potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, stark differences between the two countries’ positions continue to cast doubt on whether any dialogue—if it occurs—can lead to meaningful progress.

Talks May Be Held in Turkey, But Participation Remains Unclear

Ukraine and Russia may meet in Turkey today for discussions, but confusion persists over who, if anyone, will actually attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite initiating the talks, is not expected to participate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will decide whether to engage in the discussions only after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Zelensky has also made it clear that he would not meet with anyone from the Russian delegation except for President Putin—who is not among the officials that Moscow has confirmed it will send to Istanbul.

Differing Agendas on Ukraine-Russia Talks: Ceasefire vs. Root Causes

The positions of both sides highlight how far apart they remain. President Zelensky stated emphatically on Tuesday, “Anything other than an agreement on an unconditional ceasefire would be a failure.”

In contrast, President Putin indicated that while a new truce or ceasefire could be considered during the talks, the primary goal for Russia would be to address what he called the “root causes” of the conflict.

These so-called root causes include Russia’s long-standing grievances—specifically, the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign nation, independent of its Soviet past, and NATO’s expansion eastward following the Cold War.
Neither of these issues is open to negotiation for Ukraine or its Western allies.

Trump Not Attending Ukraine-Russia Talks  Despite Earlier Signals

Adding another layer of uncertainty, U.S. President Donald Trump will not be traveling to Turkey to mediate the talks. This follows speculation that he might adjust his Middle East itinerary to be present, particularly after Zelensky had said he would be “grateful” for Trump’s presence and Trump claimed that Putin would “like me to be there.”

Kyiv and Moscow have not engaged in direct talks at any level since shortly after Russia launched its unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The stakes are considerably higher now, as both the United States and Ukraine’s European allies have warned they would impose additional sanctions on Moscow if it fails to agree to a ceasefire.

