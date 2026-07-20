Ukraine-Russia War: 4 Indians Killed, 1 Critical After Attack on Cargo Ship; MEA Condemns Strike

At least four Indian nationals have been killed and another is in critical condition after their ship was attacked while leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ship, named MV Golden Leo, came under attack as it was departing from the port on the evening of July 19. The vessel had 17 crew members on board at the time of the incident, including five Indian nationals.

India Condemns Attack on Commercial Ship

India strongly condemned the attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel MV Golden Leo, reiterating that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members is unacceptable. In an official statement, the MEA confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to extend support to the affected crew.”Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery,” the ministry said. “Impeding freedom of navigation and commerce is deplorable and should be avoided,” the statement added.

Who Attacked the Commercial Vessel?

According to reports, the MV Golden Leo, a cargo ship carrying corn, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles shortly after leaving Odesa. Ukrainian officials stated that the vessel caught fire immediately following the strikes. The vessel was sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag, and its crew members were from India and Syria. A total of nine crew members and one maritime pilot were killed in the attack, while eight of the 17 crew members were successfully rescued.

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