Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

Ukraine is expected to sign a minerals agreement with the US today, as both nations seek to deepen economic and strategic ties.

Ukraine is expected to sign a long-anticipated minerals agreement with the United States on Wednesday, AFP reported, quoting a senior official in the Ukrainian presidency, as both nations seek to deepen economic and strategic ties amid ongoing war with Russia.

The deal, which will be formalised in Washington by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is poised to create a joint 50/50 investment fund between Kyiv and Washington, the official told AFP, adding that the final draft of the agreement “has yet to be approved” by the Ukrainian government.

This comes after the two countries signed an initial memorandum on April 18, aimed at paving the way for cooperation in developing Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal welcomed the reworked US-Ukraine minerals agreement as a major milestone in bilateral cooperation, calling it a “real partnership deal,” according to Reuters.

Speaking ahead of the formal signing, Shmyhal reportedly said the deal is to be signed “in the nearest future,” while noting that two additional agreements are expected to follow.

According to the Reuters report, Shmyhal also confirmed that the agreement will require ratification by Ukraine’s parliament, with consultations set to begin as early as tomorrow. He added that future U.S. assistance to Ukraine could be considered part of the U.S. contribution to the newly proposed investment fund.

ukraine US-Ukraine minerals deal Yulia Svyrydenko

