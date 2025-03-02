Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Ukraine Signs $2.85B Loan Deal With UK After Failed Trump Talks: How Will The Funds Help?

The UK has agreed to a £2.26 billion loan with Ukraine to bolster its defense capabilities. The funds will be repaid using proceeds from immobilized Russian assets.

Ukraine Signs $2.85B Loan Deal With UK After Failed Trump Talks: How Will The Funds Help?

UK-Ukraine Sign Deal


The United Kingdom and Ukraine have reached a significant loan agreement worth £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion, €2.74 billion) aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities. This loan represents the UK’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Loan Agreement Signed by Finance Ministers
On Saturday, the finance ministers of the UK and Ukraine, Rachel Reeves and Sergii Marchenko, signed the loan agreement during a virtual ceremony in London. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to underscore the continued support for Ukraine. The loan is set to be repaid using funds generated from immobilized Russian state assets.

How Will the Funds Be Used?
Defense Secretary John Healey highlighted that this additional funding will be vital in enhancing Ukraine’s military hardware, particularly on the front lines. The funds are intended to use proceeds from Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, effectively turning the funds from Russia’s own corrupt regime against them.

Commitment to Ongoing Support
Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphasized that the goal is to swiftly distribute the funds under the proper legal framework. She stated that the UK’s support for Ukraine, including financial backing and military assistance, would remain steadfast. To date, the UK has pledged more than £12 billion in military aid to Ukraine, reaffirming their long-term commitment to Ukraine’s fight for freedom from Putin’s aggression.

A Show of Unwavering Support
“Our support for Ukraine and her men and women in their fight for freedom from Putin’s aggression is unwavering and will remain so for as long as it takes,” said Chancellor Reeves, underlining the UK’s continued solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

