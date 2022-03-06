"Certain documentation was also available at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Clashes with Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in administrative buildings adjacent to the NPP were apparently related to this fact," the source reportedly told Sputnik.

The Russian attack on the administrative buildings of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine could be a result of Ukraine storing documents related to developments of nuclear weapons there, a news report said citing Russian sources. “Certain documentation was also available at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Clashes with Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in administrative buildings adjacent to the NPP were apparently related to this fact,” the source reportedly told Sputnik, adding that Ukrainian authorities have partially destroyed and shifted the documents to other major Ukrainian cities.

The source also accused Ukraine of running an underground nuclear programme, saying that the Ukrainian authorities used the Chernobyl nuclear plant for making a “dirty bomb” and for the work on plutonium separation. “According to the available information, the work on both the dirty bomb production and the plutonium extraction were conducted there. The elevated radiation background in the Chernobyl zone concealed such work,” the source said.

After the assault on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian forces had taken control of the site. However, according to IAEA Director-General Rafael Mario Grossi, the nuclear power plant continues to be operated by its regular staff and there had been no release of radioactive material.

Speaking at an emergency UNSC meeting over the incident, India’s permanent representative to UN, T.S. Tirumurti, called for an immediate cessation of violence and said that end to all hostilities are essential.



