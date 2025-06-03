Ukraine’s Security Service said it had successfully struck the bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula using underwater explosives.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced on Tuesday that it had successfully struck the bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula using explosives planted underwater.

SBU Claims Successful Underwater Attack on Strategic Link

In a statement on Telegram, the SBU reportedly said, “The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater! The operation lasted several months.”

Operation Part of Ongoing Strategic Attacks

This latest operation follows a recent audacious air raid by the SBU on Sunday targetting Russia’s fleet of nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

The Crimean Bridge is a vital supply route for Russian forces.

