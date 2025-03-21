Ukraine on Thursday launched a drone strike on a major Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering a massive explosion and fire in Engels.

Ukraine on Thursday launched a drone strike on a major Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering a massive explosion and fire in Engels, a city located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the front lines of the ongoing war, Reuters reported.

The strike caused significant damage to the airfield, which is home to Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers, the report stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Confirming the strike, Ukrainian officials noted that secondary explosions of ammunition were triggered as a result of the attack.

Videos verified by Reuters showed a powerful blast emanating from the airfield, causing extensive damage to nearby cottages. A large plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky, and flames continued to rage at the site at the time of writing this report.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry claimed that its air defenses intercepted and shot down 132 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

According to the report, the Engels airfield is a key military site for Russia, hosting the Tu-160 bombers, which are sometimes referred to as “White Swans.” The base has been used by Russian forces to conduct strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov, which oversees Engels, told Reuters that a drone attack hit the city and caused a fire at the airfield. He stated that nearby residents had been evacuated, without specifically mentioning the Engels base in his remarks.

Local officials told the agency that 10 people were injured in the attack.

According to the Telegram channel The Shot, Ukraine used PD-2 and Liutyi drones in the strike, the report further said, adding that Maxim Leonov, head of the Engels district, declared a local state of emergency.

ALSO READ: US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri