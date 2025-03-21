Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Ukraine launched a drone strike on a major Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering a massive explosion and fire in Engels.

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Ukraine on Thursday launched a drone strike on a major Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering a massive explosion and fire in Engels.


Ukraine on Thursday launched a drone strike on a major Russian strategic bomber airfield, triggering a massive explosion and fire in Engels, a city located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the front lines of the ongoing war, Reuters reported.

The strike caused significant damage to the airfield, which is home to Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers, the report stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Confirming the strike, Ukrainian officials noted that secondary explosions of ammunition were triggered as a result of the attack.

Videos verified by Reuters showed a powerful blast emanating from the airfield, causing extensive damage to nearby cottages. A large plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky, and flames continued to rage at the site at the time of writing this report.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry claimed that its air defenses intercepted and shot down 132 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

According to the report, the Engels airfield is a key military site for Russia, hosting the Tu-160 bombers, which are sometimes referred to as “White Swans.” The base has been used by Russian forces to conduct strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov, which oversees Engels, told Reuters that a drone attack hit the city and caused a fire at the airfield. He stated that nearby residents had been evacuated, without specifically mentioning the Engels base in his remarks.

Local officials told the agency that 10 people were injured in the attack.

According to the Telegram channel The Shot, Ukraine used PD-2 and Liutyi drones in the strike, the report further said, adding that Maxim Leonov, head of the Engels district, declared a local state of emergency.

ALSO READ: US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri

Filed under

Russian Bomber Airfield ukraine Ukraine Russia news Ukraine Russia war

newsx

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub
A brutal murder in Meerut

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...
Heathrow Airport has been

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions
The District Judge Court

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4
Ukraine on Thursday launc

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion
newsx

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut Murder Case

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival