Ukraine is set to send a delegation to Washington next week for crucial talks regarding a new draft deal that would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources, the country’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

According to the report, the delegation from Ukraine will include representatives from multiple ministries, including Economy, Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Finance, as the two sides look to finalize a framework that could potentially reshape the nation’s mineral sector.

“The new draft agreement from the U.S. shows that the intention to create a fund or jointly invest remains,” AP quoted Svyrydenko as saying on Saturday, during a trip to northern Ukraine.

A framework agreement, initially set to be signed in February, was derailed after an Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The draft that was subsequently leaked to the media has faced significant criticism, with some Ukrainian lawmakers and analysts alleging that it would effectively strip Kyiv of control over its natural resources and infrastructure, the report said.

The new draft deal also raises questions about the role Ukraine would play in managing the proposed fund.

Notably, Ukraine holds significant deposits of over 20 minerals, including those essential for defense and technological industries. The U.S. sees these resources as strategically important, especially in the context of global competition for key materials like lithium, which is critical for battery technologies, and titanium, used in aircraft manufacturing.

Svyrydenko told the agency that the draft presented to Kyiv is not a final version but rather a document that reflects the U.S. Treasury’s legal position. Underscoring the need for direct negotiations, she reportedly said, “What we have now is a document that reflects the position of the U.S. Treasury legal team. This is not a final version; it’s not a joint position.”

According to the report, Ukrainian officials are now focused on assembling a team of legal, investment, and financial experts to engage in the upcoming negotiations. “This marks a new stage in relations with the United States — one that requires expertise across multiple areas,” Svyrydenko said, according to AP.

Svyrydenko further told the publication that the goal is to ensure the final version of the agreement fully supports Ukraine’s national interests, especially in light of the Russian aggression.

“We’re very focused on ensuring that the final draft of the agreement, after negotiations, fully aligns with our strategic interests,” she reportedly said. “I believe the work on the previous memorandum showed that both teams are capable of reaching these goals and agreeing on terms acceptable to both sides.”

