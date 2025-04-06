Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ukraine To Send Delegation To Washington Next Week For Mineral Deal Talks: Report

Ukraine To Send Delegation To Washington Next Week For Mineral Deal Talks: Report

Ukraine is set to send a delegation to Washington next week for crucial talks regarding a new draft deal that would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral resources.

Ukraine To Send Delegation To Washington Next Week For Mineral Deal Talks: Report

Ukraine is set to send a delegation to Washington next week for crucial talks regarding a new draft deal that would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral resources. (AP Photo)


Ukraine is set to send a delegation to Washington next week for crucial talks regarding a new draft deal that would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources, the country’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

According to the report, the delegation from Ukraine will include representatives from multiple ministries, including Economy, Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Finance, as the two sides look to finalize a framework that could potentially reshape the nation’s mineral sector.

“The new draft agreement from the U.S. shows that the intention to create a fund or jointly invest remains,” AP quoted Svyrydenko as saying on Saturday, during a trip to northern Ukraine.

A framework agreement, initially set to be signed in February, was derailed after an Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The draft that was subsequently leaked to the media has faced significant criticism, with some Ukrainian lawmakers and analysts alleging that it would effectively strip Kyiv of control over its natural resources and infrastructure, the report said.

The new draft deal also raises questions about the role Ukraine would play in managing the proposed fund.

Notably, Ukraine holds significant deposits of over 20 minerals, including those essential for defense and technological industries. The U.S. sees these resources as strategically important, especially in the context of global competition for key materials like lithium, which is critical for battery technologies, and titanium, used in aircraft manufacturing.

Svyrydenko told the agency that the draft presented to Kyiv is not a final version but rather a document that reflects the U.S. Treasury’s legal position. Underscoring the need for direct negotiations, she reportedly said, “What we have now is a document that reflects the position of the U.S. Treasury legal team. This is not a final version; it’s not a joint position.”

According to the report, Ukrainian officials are now focused on assembling a team of legal, investment, and financial experts to engage in the upcoming negotiations. “This marks a new stage in relations with the United States — one that requires expertise across multiple areas,” Svyrydenko said, according to AP.

Svyrydenko further told the publication that the goal is to ensure the final version of the agreement fully supports Ukraine’s national interests, especially in light of the Russian aggression.

“We’re very focused on ensuring that the final draft of the agreement, after negotiations, fully aligns with our strategic interests,” she reportedly said. “I believe the work on the previous memorandum showed that both teams are capable of reaching these goals and agreeing on terms acceptable to both sides.”

ALSO READ: Over 50 Countries Reached Out To White House For Trade Talks, Trump Adviser Says

Filed under

Russia Ukraine War Trump ukraine Ukraine news Ukraine-US Mineral Deal Talks Washington Zelenskyy

Manasi Ghosh wins Indian

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented...
newsx

Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika...
newsx

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification
U.S. Attorney General Pam

DOJ Places Lawyer On Leave After Judge Orders Return Of Man Deported Erroneously
newsx

‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB
newsx

Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented...

Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika Merchant React

Anant Ambani Completes 170-km Padyatra To Dwarkadhish Temple On 30th Birthday, Nita Ambani And Radhika...

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

DOJ Places Lawyer On Leave After Judge Orders Return Of Man Deported Erroneously

DOJ Places Lawyer On Leave After Judge Orders Return Of Man Deported Erroneously

‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB

‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting