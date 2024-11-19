Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ukraine Uses US-Made ATACMS Missiles For First Strike Inside Russia

Ukraine used US-made ATACMS missiles for the first time, striking a Russian military facility in Bryansk. The attack marks a major shift in the ongoing conflict dynamics.

Ukraine Uses US-Made ATACMS Missiles For First Strike Inside Russia

Ukraine reportedly fired its first ATACMS missiles supplied by the US on Russia on Tuesday. The move comes after a new turn in US military aid dynamics, which has just been authorized by the US President, Joe Biden, as the war continues.

Reports say the strike hit a facility located in Karachev, Bryansk region, Russia. According to Ukrainian military, a definite hit has been confirmed, said to be the turning point of the war. Footage emerging from the scene shared on social media has indicated raging fires, with the cause blamed on the attack.

Shift In US Policy

Despite months of dilly-dallying, the US refused to green-light the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine against targets within Russia, fearing that this would trigger Russian retaliation. Influenced reportedly was the decision of the deployment of about 10,000 North Korean troops to bolster Russian forces. This was considered Russia’s provocation, and hence ATACMS missile use was allowed.

Use Against Strategic Assets

According to reports, it reportedly hit the 67th Arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate. A stockpile of artillery munitions, including North Korean shells, guided aerial bombs, anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition for MLRS, were housed at the site. Ukrainian authorities claimed that this facility was a strategic place in Russia’s supply chain supporting their military operations.

The use of ATACMS missiles gave Ukraine a strong strategic advantage, enabling it to attack the Russian heartland. The attack signifies that Ukraine is intent on continuing to skew Russian operations whilst countering more military support arriving from other countries, North Korea specifically.

MUST READ | G20 Summit Highlights Climate Finance Needs but Falls Short on Fossil Fuel Transition

Filed under

ATACMS missiles Latest world news Ukraine Missile Attack World news
Advertisement

Also Read

SpaceX’s Starship Soars: Elon Musk’s Vision Meets High Stakes in Texas Launch

SpaceX’s Starship Soars: Elon Musk’s Vision Meets High Stakes in Texas Launch

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Casts Vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Casts Vote

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox