Ukraine Uses US-Made ATACMS Missiles For First Strike Inside Russia

Ukraine used US-made ATACMS missiles for the first time, striking a Russian military facility in Bryansk. The attack marks a major shift in the ongoing conflict dynamics.

Ukraine reportedly fired its first ATACMS missiles supplied by the US on Russia on Tuesday. The move comes after a new turn in US military aid dynamics, which has just been authorized by the US President, Joe Biden, as the war continues.

Reports say the strike hit a facility located in Karachev, Bryansk region, Russia. According to Ukrainian military, a definite hit has been confirmed, said to be the turning point of the war. Footage emerging from the scene shared on social media has indicated raging fires, with the cause blamed on the attack.

Shift In US Policy

Despite months of dilly-dallying, the US refused to green-light the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine against targets within Russia, fearing that this would trigger Russian retaliation. Influenced reportedly was the decision of the deployment of about 10,000 North Korean troops to bolster Russian forces. This was considered Russia’s provocation, and hence ATACMS missile use was allowed.

Use Against Strategic Assets

According to reports, it reportedly hit the 67th Arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate. A stockpile of artillery munitions, including North Korean shells, guided aerial bombs, anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition for MLRS, were housed at the site. Ukrainian authorities claimed that this facility was a strategic place in Russia’s supply chain supporting their military operations.

The use of ATACMS missiles gave Ukraine a strong strategic advantage, enabling it to attack the Russian heartland. The attack signifies that Ukraine is intent on continuing to skew Russian operations whilst countering more military support arriving from other countries, North Korea specifically.

MUST READ | G20 Summit Highlights Climate Finance Needs but Falls Short on Fossil Fuel Transition