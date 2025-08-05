LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline

Ahead of Putin's August 8 ceasefire deadline, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump about peace efforts, sanctions, and a major US-Ukraine drone deal. Meanwhile, Ukraine struck a Russian air base and NATO ramped up arms deliveries to Kyiv amid growing battlefield pressure.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke with President Donald Trump about ending the war just days ahead of the US ceasefire deadline to Russia. (Photo: X)
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke with President Donald Trump about ending the war just days ahead of the US ceasefire deadline to Russia. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 22:10:00 IST

With Russia-Ukraine war tensions escalating and President Donald Trump’s ceasefire deadline to President Vladimir Putin just days away, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a “productive” phone call with Trump, discussing ways to end the war, ramp up sanctions on Russia, and finalise a major drone deal.

“President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, while referring to Russia’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian regions.

Notably, the phone calls comes as Trump has warned Putin to reach a peace agreement by August 8 or face tougher sanctions and 100% tariffs on Russian oil sold globally. Despite the US warning, sources close to the Kremlin told news agency Reuters that the Russian leader is unlikely to comply.

$30 Billion US-Ukraine Drone Deal in the Works

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is close to signing a major drone deal with the US, calling it “one of the strongest agreements.” He had previously pegged the deal’s value at around $30 billion, as reported by Reuters.

As Ukraine seeks to scale up its domestic arms production, Zelenskyy revealed that European partners have pledged over USD one billion to purchase American-made weapons for Kyiv under a new coordinated support scheme.

Ukraine Hits Russian Air Base Amid Escalating Attacks

As efforts to revive direct peace negotiations intensify on the diplomatic front, the war continues to rage on the battlefield. Over the weekend, Ukraine said it struck Russia’s Borisoglebsk air base in the Voronezh region, The Associated Press reported. The base houses advanced fighter jets, including the Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM.

Ukraine’s General Staff reportedly said the strike hit a depot storing glide bombs, training aircraft, and “possibly other aircraft.” The attack comes as Ukraine steps up cross-border strikes to hit Russia’s deep assets.

Russia Launches Massive Drone Barrage

Russia responded by unleashing a massive drone attack. Ukraine’s air force said that Russia launched 322 drones and decoys overnight into Saturday. Out of those, Kyiv claimed to have shot down 157 and jammed 135 electronically.

NATO Speeds Up Arms Deliveries

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has started coordinating regular large-scale weapons deliveries to Ukraine, according to The Associated Press. Much of the equipment, including air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition, is being purchased from the US, the report said.

The Netherlands pledged $578 million in new aid, while Sweden and its Nordic neighbors are reportedly contributing a joint $500 million package expected to arrive in September.

“Packages will be prepared rapidly and issued on a regular basis,” NATO said, per AP.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

US Proposes New Drone Rules to Ease Long-Distance Flights and Boost Innovation
Bangladesh Sets February 2026 Election Date, Muhammad Yunus Announces as He Vows Fair Vote
New York City Shakes Again: Second Earthquake In Less Than Week, Magnitude 2.7
Was Titan Submersible Tragedy Avoidable? US Coast Guard Makes Shocking Revelation
Nikki Haley Urges Trump Administration to Not ‘Burn’ Ties With ‘Strong Ally’ India Over Russian Oil

LATEST NEWS

MTV VMA 2025 Nominations Revealed! Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars And Kendrick Lamar Lead the Pack
Want To Grow Your Money In India As An NRI? These Investment Tips Actually Work
India-US In Deep Talks Over Agriculture Trade Deal: Will Farmer Interests Be Protected?
Sunjay Kapur’s Tragic Polo Death, Conspiracy or Heart Failure? British Coroner’s Report Reveals!
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline
JioBlackRock Launches 5 New Index Funds: Can This NFO Transform How India Invests?
How ISMA’s New AI Network Could Revolutionize Sugarcane Farming In India
Why Did IRDAI Fine Policybazaar ₹5 Crore? Shocking Violations Revealed
Forget Menopause! ‘Cougar Puberty’ Is The Hot New Term For Perimenopause
Nikki Haley Urges Trump Administration to Not ‘Burn’ Ties With ‘Strong Ally’ India Over Russian Oil
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?