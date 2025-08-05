Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Talks Peace in ‘Productive’ Call With Trump Ahead of Russia Ceasefire Deadline

With Russia-Ukraine war tensions escalating and President Donald Trump’s ceasefire deadline to President Vladimir Putin just days away, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a “productive” phone call with Trump, discussing ways to end the war, ramp up sanctions on Russia, and finalise a major drone deal.

“President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, while referring to Russia’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian regions.

Notably, the phone calls comes as Trump has warned Putin to reach a peace agreement by August 8 or face tougher sanctions and 100% tariffs on Russian oil sold globally. Despite the US warning, sources close to the Kremlin told news agency Reuters that the Russian leader is unlikely to comply.

$30 Billion US-Ukraine Drone Deal in the Works

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is close to signing a major drone deal with the US, calling it “one of the strongest agreements.” He had previously pegged the deal’s value at around $30 billion, as reported by Reuters.

As Ukraine seeks to scale up its domestic arms production, Zelenskyy revealed that European partners have pledged over USD one billion to purchase American-made weapons for Kyiv under a new coordinated support scheme.

Ukraine Hits Russian Air Base Amid Escalating Attacks

As efforts to revive direct peace negotiations intensify on the diplomatic front, the war continues to rage on the battlefield. Over the weekend, Ukraine said it struck Russia’s Borisoglebsk air base in the Voronezh region, The Associated Press reported. The base houses advanced fighter jets, including the Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM.

Ukraine’s General Staff reportedly said the strike hit a depot storing glide bombs, training aircraft, and “possibly other aircraft.” The attack comes as Ukraine steps up cross-border strikes to hit Russia’s deep assets.

Russia Launches Massive Drone Barrage

Russia responded by unleashing a massive drone attack. Ukraine’s air force said that Russia launched 322 drones and decoys overnight into Saturday. Out of those, Kyiv claimed to have shot down 157 and jammed 135 electronically.

NATO Speeds Up Arms Deliveries

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has started coordinating regular large-scale weapons deliveries to Ukraine, according to The Associated Press. Much of the equipment, including air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition, is being purchased from the US, the report said.

The Netherlands pledged $578 million in new aid, while Sweden and its Nordic neighbors are reportedly contributing a joint $500 million package expected to arrive in September.

“Packages will be prepared rapidly and issued on a regular basis,” NATO said, per AP.