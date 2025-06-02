Rather than labeling the incident a simple lapse in Russian intelligence, Lucidi explained that Russia’s security apparatus is under relentless strain.

In a detailed conversation with NewsX, international security analyst Andrea Lucidi offered fresh insights into the evolving Ukraine-Russia conflict, suggesting that recent drone strikes inside Russian territory mark a serious transformation in the war’s nature.

The anchor described one such FPV (first-person view) drone strike as “a very thought-through operation,” pointing to a rise in precision, tech-driven warfare by Ukrainian forces.

Drone Warfare Marks a Tactical Shift

Lucidi explained that these strikes are not simply the result of Russian intelligence failures, but rather evidence of mounting internal pressure faced by Moscow’s security services.

“The Russian intelligence and security services are working every day against terrorism attempts. On average, there is more than one anti-terror operation per day.”

According to Lucidi, Ukrainian intelligence has been cultivating covert networks within Russia for years. These operations aim to destabilize Russia using methods that are both decentralized and difficult to trace.

Recruiting Inside Russia

Lucidi said that Ukrainian operatives are using messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp to approach Russian citizens with promises of money in exchange for carrying out acts of sabotage — including setting fires or spray-painting anti-government slogans.

“We’ve seen Ukrainian special services share instructions on how to build explosives at home. In return, they promise payments for placing these devices near infrastructure targets — especially railways.”

He pointed to a recent incident where two bridges were destroyed in Russia in what authorities believe was a targeted sabotage mission.

“Seven people died, and more than 60 were injured. This was terrorism, and it came from Ukrainian operatives.”

A New Era of Hybrid Conflict

Lucidi stated that such tactics are part of a broader shift by Ukraine toward asymmetric warfare — an approach that favors unconventional strategies over direct military confrontation.

“The operation involving FPV drones is just the latest example. Ukraine’s approach is clearly shifting toward asymmetric warfare.”

According to Lucidi, these developments underscore how the battlefield is no longer defined by tanks or trenches, but by drones, digital recruitment, and covert missions far from the front lines.

