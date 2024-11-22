Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Ukraine’s ex-Army chief Valery Zaluzhny: ‘Third World War Has begun’

Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, declares that World War 3 has officially begun, citing the direct involvement of Russia's allies, including North Korea and Iran, in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

In a shocking statement at the UP100 award ceremony on Thursday, Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief, proclaimed that World War 3 has officially started. Zaluzhny’s remarks underscore the escalating global nature of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as Ukraine is no longer facing Russia alone. The involvement of international actors like North Korea and Iran has dramatically widened the scope of the war, bringing more countries into direct confrontation.

Zaluzhny, who now serves as Ukraine’s envoy to the United Kingdom, expressed his belief that the conflict is no longer contained within Ukraine’s borders. “In 2024, Ukraine is no longer solely battling Russia,” Zaluzhny stated. “Soldiers from North Korea are now standing in front of Ukraine, and the Iranian-backed Shahedi drones are killing civilians openly and without remorse.”

The Involvement of Global Powers

Zaluzhny’s statement highlights the increasing involvement of global powers in the conflict. North Korea, a longstanding ally of Russia, has reportedly deployed soldiers to Ukraine, directly supporting Russia’s military efforts. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Shahedi drones have been used extensively, particularly in strikes against Ukrainian civilians, fueling further international condemnation.

Moreover, Zaluzhny pointed to the flow of weapons from China and North Korea into Ukraine, adding another layer to the already complex international conflict. He argued that these foreign alliances and interventions signal the emergence of a new global war, with the potential for even more countries becoming embroiled in the conflict.

Global Reactions and Implications of the War

The involvement of North Korea and Iran has sparked alarm worldwide. Both countries are known for their contentious relationships with the West, and their support for Russia in Ukraine brings them into direct opposition with NATO nations. Zaluzhny’s comments reflect growing concerns that the Ukraine conflict could escalate beyond a regional war, potentially drawing more countries into an unprecedented global conflict.

Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to defend its sovereignty has become emblematic of larger geopolitical tensions, with Western powers, particularly the United States and European Union, supporting Ukraine through military aid and sanctions on Russia. However, Russia’s growing alliances with countries like North Korea and Iran complicate the international response.

Is World War 3 Inevitable?

As tensions continue to rise and more countries align themselves with either Russia or Ukraine, the global community faces a critical question: Is World War 3 inevitable? Zaluzhny’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the stakes in Ukraine and the broader implications for global peace and security.

While the situation remains fluid, it is clear that the conflict in Ukraine is no longer just a regional issue. The increasing involvement of global powers signals a shift in the dynamics of international warfare.

Conclusion: A Broader Conflict on the Horizon?

Zaluzhny’s declaration that World War 3 has begun is a chilling sign of the evolving nature of global conflict. With North Korea and Iran now playing active roles in the Russia-Ukraine war, the boundaries of this conflict have expanded far beyond what was initially anticipated. As the war continues to escalate, the world watches closely, hoping that diplomacy may still provide a path to de-escalation.

MUST READ: Cold Shoulder? Body Language Reveals Growing Tension Between Musk And Trump

