Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky To Meet US envoy Keith Kellogg Amid Tensions With Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will meet with US envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday. He expressed hope that the discussions would be “constructive” and strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. His statement came shortly after former US President Donald Trump criticized him on social media, calling him a “dictator.” Trump’s remarks, which echoed Russian rhetoric, have caused concern in both Europe and Kyiv.

Emphasizing the Importance of US-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky addressed the people of Ukraine in his nightly video message on Wednesday. He highlighted the significance of working closely with the United States and its allies in Europe to secure peace and stability.

“We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive,” Zelensky said.

He further emphasized that lasting peace can be achieved through cooperation with the United States and European nations.

“Together with America and Europe, peace can be more reliable, and this is our goal. And the main thing is that this is not only our goal but a common goal with our partners,” he added.

A Call for Global Leaders to Choose Peace

In an indirect message to Trump and other world leaders, Zelensky spoke about the global choice between supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or advocating for peace.

“The future is not with Putin, but with peace. And it is a choice for everyone in the world — and for the powerful — to be with Putin or with peace. We should choose peace. I thank everyone for their support.”

Hopes for Unity Among Ukraine, Europe, and the US

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of unity within Ukraine, among European nations, and with the United States. He expressed his confidence that this collective strength would help bring an end to the war.

“I am confident that we will end it, and with a lasting peace. And so that Russia cannot come to Ukraine again, and so that Ukrainians return from Russian captivity, and so that Ukraine has a future. This is a normal desire of every nation.”

Ukraine’s Determination for Peace

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine has been seeking an end to the war since the very beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. He stressed the need for a peace deal that would prevent future aggression from Moscow.

“Ukraine has wanted an end to the war from the very first second that Russia invaded.”

As Ukraine continues to defend itself, the meeting with Kellogg is seen as an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties and ensure continued support from the United States. Zelensky remains hopeful that unity among allies will lead to a lasting and just peace for his country.