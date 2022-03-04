Volodymyr Zelenksy, in an emergency address after the nuclear plant fire, accused the Russian side of firing nuclear units, equipped with thermal imagers.

In a fresh blow to Ukraine from the Russian side, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been targeted. Adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy tweeted a video of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The news was later confirmed by a spokesman of the plant.

Volodymyr Zelenksy, in an emergency address after the nuclear plant fire, accused the Russian side of firing nuclear units, equipped with thermal imagers. Expressing concern, he that such an incident has happened first time in the human history and no country in the world has ever fired on nuclear power units. He added, “There are 15 nuclear power units on the territory of Ukraine. If everyone explodes, this is the evacuation of all of Europe, the end of everything, the end of Europe.”

VIDEO: Ukraine nuclear plant on fire after Russian shelling.



Europe's largest nuclear power plant was on fire Friday after the station came under fire from invading Russian forces, with Ukraine's foreign minister demanding an immediate ceasefire at the site to avoid disaster pic.twitter.com/AkVuT9dizu — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022

The fire at the key Ukrainian nuclear power plant has caused panic among not just Ukrainian but also world leaders. US President Joe Biden has spoken to Zelensky about the Ukraine nuclear station, while UK has called for an emergency meeting of the UN security council.

Speaking about the fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at the nuclear power plant and is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the situation. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General, IAEA, also dialled Ukrainian PM and appealed for a halt of use of force and warned of severe danger if reactors are hit as it could be disastrous if reactors hit.