Ukraine’s Zelensky Warns ‘Against Trusting Putin’s Claims Of Readiness To End The War’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged world leaders to remain cautious about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims of being ready to end the war. His warning came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and President Putin, reportedly aimed at initiating peace talks.

Zelenskyy shared his concerns in a social media update following his conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He emphasized the need for a united front from Ukraine, Europe, and the United States before any negotiations with Russia could begin.

“We discussed the conditions required for a lasting and real peace in Ukraine and agreed that no talks with Putin should proceed without a coordinated position from Ukraine, Europe, and the US,” Zelenskyy said.

During their conversation, the Ukrainian president informed Tusk about his earlier call with President Trump, where they addressed the importance of aligning strategies to ensure successful outcomes for Europe and Ukraine.

“I stressed that Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength, with reliable security guarantees. NATO membership remains the most cost-effective solution for our partners. Additionally, serious investment in Ukraine’s defense industry is essential for long-term security,” Zelenskyy said.

In his strongest warning yet, Zelenskyy cautioned global leaders against taking Putin’s statements at face value. “I warned world leaders against trusting Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war,” he reiterated.

The recent flurry of diplomatic activity signals intensified efforts to find a path toward peace in Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy’s remarks highlight the ongoing skepticism about Russia’s intentions and the critical need for a unified, strategic approach by Western allies.

