Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the creation of an “armed forces of Europe” to counter Russia, signaling that Europe may need to take greater responsibility for its own security amid shifting U.S. priorities.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s prolonged fight against Russian aggression demonstrates that the foundation for a unified European military force already exists.

“The Time Has Come”

“I really believe that time has come,” Zelenskyy declared. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

His remarks come as Ukraine continues to seek greater military and economic support from the European Union. Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Russia’s expansionist ambitions pose a threat beyond Ukraine, potentially endangering other parts of Europe.

“Three years of full-scale war have proven that we already have the foundation for a united European military force. And now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe,” he insisted.

Zelenskyy Refers To Trump-Putin Talks and U.S. Policy Shifts

Zelenskyy also referenced a recent phone conversation between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump suggested that he and Putin might soon meet to negotiate a peace deal regarding Ukraine, a significant departure from the Biden administration’s stricter stance on Moscow.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” Zelenskyy asserted. “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.”

He further noted, “The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Zelenskyy Meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance

On the sidelines of the conference, Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to discuss the Trump administration’s approach to ending the war in Ukraine. Vance reiterated the administration’s commitment to securing a “durable” peace, emphasizing that any agreement must prevent future conflicts in Eastern Europe.

“We want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a durable, lasting peace,” Vance stated. “Not the kind of peace that’s going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road.”

In his speech at the conference, Vance urged European nations to “step up in a big way” on defense spending. He reiterated Trump’s position that NATO allies should contribute at least 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) toward security measures.

Germany’s Economic Constraints on Defense Spending

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged the need to support Ukraine while balancing economic realities. Germany operates under strict budgetary rules that limit government spending, posing a challenge to increasing defense expenditures.

Scholz admitted that raising military spending to 2% of GDP and beyond would be “absolutely impossible to finance without changing the debt regulation that we have.” However, he also noted that there is “broad support for all those saying we should do more.”

While Scholz expressed willingness to bolster defense efforts, he emphasized that significant policy changes would be necessary to accommodate such financial commitments.

