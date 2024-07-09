Ukraine's Zelenskyy Expresses 'Huge Disappointment' Over PM Modi's Gesture Towards Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Russia, which he described as a “devastating blow to peace efforts.”

During PM Modi’s two-day visit to Russia, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his residence in suburban Moscow. Images from their meeting showed the leaders exchanging hugs and engaging in discussions.

Zelenskyy took to social media to express his dismay, particularly highlighting the tragic events in Ukraine on the same day. He mentioned that a Russian missile strike killed 37 people, including three children, and injured 170 others, including 13 children, at Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital in Kyiv. He criticized PM Modi’s meeting with Putin, labeling Putin as “the world’s most bloody criminal.”

In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were… pic.twitter.com/V1k7PEz2rJ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2024

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticized PM Modi for the timing of his visit, referencing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine.

Self-styled Vishwaguru, who also gave himself the title of Vishwabandhu, is in Moscow the day a children’s hospital in Ukraine is bombed. What happened to the ‘Ukraine mein war rukwa di’ boast?https://t.co/w7bCH2LniP — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 9, 2024

PM Modi’s visit to Moscow marks his first since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict and restore peace.

Expressing gratitude to President Putin for their hospitality, PM Modi stated his commitment to strengthening the friendship between India and Russia during their talks.

The visit included a friendly gesture where Putin took PM Modi for a ride in his electric car around Novo-Ogaryovo, followed by discussions between the two leaders.

PM Modi arrived in Moscow at the invitation of President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. He was welcomed with a ceremonial reception at the airport by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Over the past decade, PM Modi and President Putin have met 16 times, emphasizing their countries’ strategic relationship. In 2019, PM Modi conferred Russia’s highest state honor, the ‘Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First,’ on President Putin.

