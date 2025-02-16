Ukrainian Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia Amid U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Speculation

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a series of meetings, fueling speculation that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might soon visit the kingdom. The visit comes at a time of heightened global attention on potential U.S.-Russia negotiations aimed at ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia for a series of meetings, fueling speculation that President Zelenskyy might soon visit

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a series of meetings, fueling speculation that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might soon visit the kingdom. The visit comes at a time of heightened global attention on potential U.S.-Russia negotiations aimed at ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukrainian Officials Seek Economic Agreements

The visit was confirmed by Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who also serves as first deputy prime minister. In a statement on Facebook, she highlighted that the delegation’s primary goal is to strengthen economic ties with Saudi Arabia and other nations in the region. “We are preparing to sign important economic agreements with countries in the region,” she stated. However, she did not provide any details on whether these meetings were connected to the reported U.S.-Russia peace talks.

Svyrydenko also refrained from confirming when Zelenskyy might travel to Saudi Arabia or who he would meet during his potential visit. No additional details were immediately available from Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

No Direct Talks Between Ukraine and Russia for Now

Despite speculation that Ukraine could be drawn into discussions surrounding the reported U.S.-Russia negotiations, top Ukrainian officials have denied any direct involvement. Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy, stated on Sunday that Ukraine has no immediate plans to engage in direct talks with Russian representatives.

“We are not planning any direct meetings until we develop a plan that ensures a just peace,” Yermak wrote on Telegram, emphasizing that Kyiv remains firm on its stance against negotiating under current circumstances.

Similarly, Mykhailo Podolyak, another senior adviser to Zelenskyy, rejected any notion that Ukraine would participate in the rumored U.S.-Russia meetings. “There is nothing on the negotiating table that would be worth discussing,” Podolyak said during an appearance on Ukrainian television over the weekend.

U.S. Envoy Confirms High-Level Meetings in Saudi Arabia

Adding to the intrigue, Steve Witkoff, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the current U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, revealed that high-level meetings are scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures, Witkoff stated that he and U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz would be traveling to Saudi Arabia “at the direction of the president” to make “some really good progress with regard to Russia-Ukraine.” However, he did not disclose specific details about who they would be meeting or the topics of discussion.

Trump Pushes for Peace Talks After Call with Putin

The development follows a significant phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. Trump later announced that they had agreed to have their respective teams “start negotiations immediately” to work toward ending the war. He appointed Witkoff and Waltz, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, to lead the discussions.

Trump’s announcement has already caused a major diplomatic shake-up, with European governments and Ukrainian officials expressing concern over any negotiations that exclude Kyiv. Zelenskyy has insisted that Ukraine must be part of any talks determining the future of the war.

Ukraine and Europe Demand Inclusion in Negotiations

Ukraine and its European allies have made it clear that no peace deal should be brokered without Ukraine’s participation. “We will not accept negotiations about Ukraine that do not include Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated recently, reinforcing his position.

European governments have echoed his concerns, emphasizing that any settlement must involve all relevant stakeholders. Western nations have largely shunned Putin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) even issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over alleged war crimes.

Uncertainty Over Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity in Any Peace Deal

A major concern surrounding any potential peace negotiations is whether Ukraine would be required to cede territory as part of a settlement. Witkoff, when asked about this possibility, did not provide a direct answer but instead emphasized the need for building trust.

“Those are details, and I’m not dismissive of the details—they’re important. But I think the beginning here is trust-building,” Witkoff said. “It’s getting everybody to understand that this war does not belong continuing, that it should end. That’s what the president has directed us to do.”

As diplomatic efforts unfold, the world watches closely to see whether these discussions in Saudi Arabia could pave the way for a resolution to the war—or if Ukraine and its allies will remain sidelined in the process.