Ukrainian Drone Strike Destroys Over 40 Russian Aircraft as Peace Talks Near

A major Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft in a strike carried out deep within Russian territory, a senior Ukrainian security official told The Associated Press on Sunday. The operation, which the official said took over a year and a half to plan, marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s long-range offensive strategy.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information, the mission was personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The official explained that the drones used in the strike were transported in containers by trucks that traveled far into Russian territory before launching.

One of the airfields targeted in the attack was the Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region — more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) from Ukraine’s border. This marks the first time a Ukrainian drone has been recorded in the Irkutsk region, according to local Governor Igor Kobzev. He assured residents that the drone posed no threat to civilians.

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Will Attend Peace Talks

On the same day that the drone strike came to light, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Ukrainian delegation will head to Istanbul for a fresh round of direct peace talks with Russia. The discussions are scheduled for Monday.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. He confirmed that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian team during the negotiations.

Ukrainian officials had previously demanded that Moscow provide a memorandum outlining its official position on ending the war before any meetings could take place. Russia has stated it will present the document during the Istanbul talks.

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since War Began

In response to Ukraine’s intensified military actions, Russia launched what Kyiv described as the biggest drone assault since the war began in February 2022. According to Ukraine’s air force, a total of 472 drones were sent into Ukrainian territory on Sunday, along with seven missiles.

Yuriy Ignat, the head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, confirmed the barrage, which added to the already mounting pressure on Ukraine’s military forces.

Earlier that day, a separate Russian missile strike hit a Ukrainian army training unit, killing at least 12 service members and injuring more than 60 others. The attack took place at 12:50 p.m., according to the Ukrainian army’s statement, which also noted that no mass gatherings of troops were taking place at the time.

Ukrainian Army Launches Investigation Into Deadly Strike

The Ukrainian Ground Forces said that an investigative commission had been formed to determine exactly what happened during the missile strike on the training unit. The facility is located far from the 620-mile (1,000-kilometer) active front line, but Russian drones continue to operate throughout Ukraine’s interior.

“If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death or injury of servicemen, those responsible will be held strictly accountable,” the statement read.

Ukraine has been grappling with manpower shortages and is especially cautious about avoiding large gatherings of soldiers, since Russia’s widespread drone use has made large troop concentrations easy targets.

Russia Claims Gains in Northern Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced that its forces have captured the village of Oleksiivka in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. Over the weekend, local Ukrainian officials ordered mandatory evacuations from 11 more settlements in the area as Russian troops continue to push forward.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s top military commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russia was focusing its most aggressive offensives on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman in the Donetsk region — as well as the Sumy region near the Russian border.