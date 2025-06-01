Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ukrainian Drone Strike Destroys Over 40 Russian Aircraft as Peace Talks Near

Ukrainian Drone Strike Destroys Over 40 Russian Aircraft as Peace Talks Near

A major Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft in a strike carried out deep within Russian territory, a senior Ukrainian security official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Ukrainian Drone Strike Destroys Over 40 Russian Aircraft as Peace Talks Near

A major Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft in a strike carried out deep within Russian territory


A major Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft in a strike carried out deep within Russian territory, a senior Ukrainian security official told The Associated Press on Sunday. The operation, which the official said took over a year and a half to plan, marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s long-range offensive strategy.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information, the mission was personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The official explained that the drones used in the strike were transported in containers by trucks that traveled far into Russian territory before launching.

One of the airfields targeted in the attack was the Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region — more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) from Ukraine’s border. This marks the first time a Ukrainian drone has been recorded in the Irkutsk region, according to local Governor Igor Kobzev. He assured residents that the drone posed no threat to civilians.

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Will Attend Peace Talks

On the same day that the drone strike came to light, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Ukrainian delegation will head to Istanbul for a fresh round of direct peace talks with Russia. The discussions are scheduled for Monday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. He confirmed that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian team during the negotiations.

Ukrainian officials had previously demanded that Moscow provide a memorandum outlining its official position on ending the war before any meetings could take place. Russia has stated it will present the document during the Istanbul talks.

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since War Began

In response to Ukraine’s intensified military actions, Russia launched what Kyiv described as the biggest drone assault since the war began in February 2022. According to Ukraine’s air force, a total of 472 drones were sent into Ukrainian territory on Sunday, along with seven missiles.

Yuriy Ignat, the head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, confirmed the barrage, which added to the already mounting pressure on Ukraine’s military forces.

Earlier that day, a separate Russian missile strike hit a Ukrainian army training unit, killing at least 12 service members and injuring more than 60 others. The attack took place at 12:50 p.m., according to the Ukrainian army’s statement, which also noted that no mass gatherings of troops were taking place at the time.

Ukrainian Army Launches Investigation Into Deadly Strike

The Ukrainian Ground Forces said that an investigative commission had been formed to determine exactly what happened during the missile strike on the training unit. The facility is located far from the 620-mile (1,000-kilometer) active front line, but Russian drones continue to operate throughout Ukraine’s interior.

“If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death or injury of servicemen, those responsible will be held strictly accountable,” the statement read.

Ukraine has been grappling with manpower shortages and is especially cautious about avoiding large gatherings of soldiers, since Russia’s widespread drone use has made large troop concentrations easy targets.

Russia Claims Gains in Northern Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced that its forces have captured the village of Oleksiivka in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. Over the weekend, local Ukrainian officials ordered mandatory evacuations from 11 more settlements in the area as Russian troops continue to push forward.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s top military commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russia was focusing its most aggressive offensives on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman in the Donetsk region — as well as the Sumy region near the Russian border.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration To Mandate Social Media Screening For All Foreign Students, Puts New Student Visa Interviews On Hold

Filed under

Russian aircraft Ukrainian drone attack

Elon Musk’s father, Err

Watch: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Musk Visits India, What Is On The Agenda?
A major Ukrainian drone a

Ukrainian Drone Strike Destroys Over 40 Russian Aircraft as Peace Talks Near
BTS is all set to mark th

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;...
Carlos Alcaraz, the reign

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? French Open Champion Calls Out His Own Rule Violation at French...
newsx

Who Is The Indian Youtuber Detained In Turkey Over Remarks On Women? | Watch
newsx

Yuzvendra Chahal Ready To Take Injections To Play In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Musk Visits India, What Is On The Agenda?

Watch: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Musk Visits India, What Is On The Agenda?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;...

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? French Open Champion Calls Out His Own Rule Violation at French Open, Hands Point to Opponent

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? French Open Champion Calls Out His Own Rule Violation at French...

Who Is The Indian Youtuber Detained In Turkey Over Remarks On Women? | Watch

Who Is The Indian Youtuber Detained In Turkey Over Remarks On Women? | Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal Ready To Take Injections To Play In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs MI

Yuzvendra Chahal Ready To Take Injections To Play In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs...

Entertainment

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth