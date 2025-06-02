In the wake of Ukraine’s largest drone attack to date on Russian airbases, Dr. Sergey Dvoryanov, President of IDC Russia and Director of the WHD International Board, while speaking during an exclusive conversation with NewsX on Monday, offered insights from inside Moscow’s State Duma on the aftermath of the June 1 Ukrainian strike—described by some as “Pearl Harbour-style”—which targeted five Russian bases and reportedly damaged over 40 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. Excerpts:

‘Russia Is a Peace-Loving Nation but We Also Love Justice’

Stressing that “this is only the beginning”, Dvoryanov said, “Russia is a peace-loving nation… but we also love justice.”

“First of all, we should understand that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been carefully orchestrated over the last 20 years. Many research centres from the United States and Europe have been involved in organising this kind of conflict between two brotherly nations—countries that share common roots and historical traditions,” he told NewsX just hours after the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul on Monday for a second round of direct negotiations since 2022.

‘Ukrainian Actions Will Only Strengthen Our Spirit to Win This War’

According to Dvoryanov, the sentiment within Russia is one of resilience and moral clarity. “I am very optimistic because all this damage and all these actions from the Ukrainian side will only strengthen our spirit to win this war. For the Russian nation, it’s like the same patriotic war for us.”

He further linked the conflict to a broader historical context, framing the drone strike as another attempt by Western powers to fracture longstanding cultural and national ties between Ukraine and Russia. “We are a peace-loving country—we love peace, but we also value justice. That is why our national leader remains our only hope to bring peace between Ukraine and Russia, based on moral and spiritual principles, like a dharmic leader who follows the path of religious principles and righteousness,” he stressed.

Drawing parallels with India’s partition and colonial history, Dvoryanov argued that this is a Western policy prepared for their benefit to divide brother nations.

Ukraine’s ‘Terrorist-Style Attack Was Deliberately Carried Out Just Before the Peace Talks’

Dvoryanov dismissed the idea that the drone strike would derail or significantly affect peace held in Istanbul, asserting that it validated Russia’s moral position instead. “I am quite hopeful because we understand that this specific terrorist-style attack was deliberately carried out just before the peace talks in Istanbul. This again confirms that some Western forces and politicians do not want to see peace between our nations. We must remain patient, and at the same time, I believe Russia will recover from this. We will ensure the security of our nation. This is only the beginning,” Dvoryanov told NewsX.

“Furthermore, the peace dialogue in Istanbul gives us stronger moral ground to present our full agenda and conditions—conditions that have already been clearly stated by our national leader. That is why we will pursue peace, but only on terms that align with the interests of the Russian Federation,” he added.

On Russia’s Intelligence Apparatus: A Wake-Up Call?

When asked whether the success of the Ukrainian drone strike exposed flaws in Russia’s intelligence network, Dvoryanov acknowledged the evolving nature of warfare and said, “This is a proxy war… a new generation, a new level of war. Of course, we can expect some tricky ways from Ukraine, because they are weak on the battlefield.”

He emphasised the sophistication of modern warfare involving drones, cyber tactics, and intelligence operations, asserting that this complexity should not be underestimated.

Dvoryanov Cites Putin’s Justification for ‘Special Operation’

Reiterating the Kremlin’s position, Dvoryanov referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s previous comments in interviews, including one with American journalist Tucker Carlson, as essential context for understanding Moscow’s motives. “Please carefully listen to this interview,” he urged Indian journalists. “You will understand the future of this conflict—how we will remove this enmity… and transform it into love and dialogue.”

Peace Talks Continue Amid Heightened Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded barely an hour after they began, Reuters reported, quoting Turkish officials. The talks, held at the opulent Ciragan Palace by the Bosphorus, reportedly started nearly two hours late without any explanation for the delay.

Speaking at the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly said, “The eyes of the whole world are focussed on the contacts here.” He emphasised that the meeting’s goals included evaluating conditions for a ceasefire, discussing a potential meeting between the two presidents, and exploring further prisoner exchanges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that prisoner exchanges and the return of deported Ukrainian children remain central to Kyiv’s demands.

