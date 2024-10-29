Ukrainian Forces Ready As Russia Mobilizes North Korean Soldiers For Offense

In a recent development that has taken place where North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers to Russia, who will be joining the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in "next several weeks" the Pentagon has raised concerns over North Korea's involvement with Russia.

The Pentagon reported that North Korean soldiers are believed to be moving toward the Kursk border region, where Russia has recently faced setbacks against Ukrainian forces. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated this on Monday.

North Korea’s Military Movements

On Tuesday, South Korean lawmakers were briefed by their national intelligence agency about the potential movement of high-ranking North Korean military officials and troops deployed to Russia to the frontline. While no specific timeline was provided, NATO confirmed the presence of North Korean military units in the Kursk region.

Both South Korea and the United States have expressed alarm regarding North Korea’s deployment of troops to assist Russia in the ongoing conflict. This collaboration raises fears that Russia may offer military technology in return, potentially advancing North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

Training and Deployment of North Korean Troops

Last week, South Korea’s spy chief informed lawmakers that approximately 3,000 North Korean troops are undergoing training to operate various military equipment, including drones, before being sent to Ukraine.

Responses from Moscow and Pyongyang

Initially, both Moscow and Pyongyang denied these allegations. However, they later took a more ambiguous stance, claiming that their military cooperation aligns with international law. President Vladimir Putin commented on the troop deployment, stating, “This is our sovereign decision. Whether we use it or not, where, how, or whether we engage in exercises, training, or transfer some experience. It’s our business.”

Intelligence Sharing and Concerns

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol communicated with European leaders, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, sharing assessments that North Korean troops could be deployed to battlefronts sooner than expected. He emphasized the need for enhanced coordination with European nations to monitor and prevent illegal exchanges between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Ukrainian Intelligence on Troop Preparations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned intelligence reports indicating the preparation of two units of North Korean troops, potentially numbering up to 12,000, to fight alongside Russian forces.

Ukraine has released video evidence reportedly showing North Korean soldiers receiving Russian military uniforms. The South Korean National Intelligence Service indicated that 3,000 troops from North Korea had been sent, with half of them training in Russia’s Far East.

Military Implications for the Conflict

According to reports, Russia has deployed around 50,000 troops in the Kursk area, while Ukrainian forces are estimated to be nearly 30,000 strong. The addition of North Korean troops could bolster Russian efforts to displace Ukrainian soldiers from the region. Artem Kholodkevych, deputy commander of Ukraine’s 61st Mechanized Brigade, stated, “Given their numbers, it is possible that they will have an impact on the conduct of hostilities in certain areas.”

NATO’s Stance on the Situation

NATO Secretary-General Rutte described the North Korean deployment as “a significant escalation” in Pyongyang’s role in the conflict and labeled it “a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war.”

U.S. Response to North Korean Involvement

U.S. President Joe Biden voiced concern over the situation, calling the troop deployment “very dangerous.” Sabrina Singh remarked, “If we see DPRK troops moving in towards the front lines, they are co-belligerents in the war. This is a calculation that North Korea has to make.”

Language Support on the Battlefield

In a unique development, the Ukrainian army has reportedly provided Ukrainian-Korean phrase books to its troops to encourage North Korean soldiers to surrender. Meanwhile, Russia is planning to assign one interpreter for every 30 North Korean soldiers for effective coordination in combat.

The North is reportedly preparing to launch another military satellite with assistance from Russia, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency, further escalating concerns in the region.

