Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Ukrainian Forces Warn of Encirclement Threat as Russian Advances Intensify in Donetsk Region

The officer described a strategy by Ukrainian leadership to hold positions at all costs, which has led to significant losses in troops and resources.

Ukrainian Forces Warn of Encirclement Threat as Russian Advances Intensify in Donetsk Region

Ukrainian military officials are raising alarms about a critical situation in the Donetsk region as Russian forces intensify their efforts to encircle key areas. According to an anonymous Ukrainian officer speaking to the BBC near the front lines south of Pokrovsk, Russia’s current strategy aims to surround this crucial transportation hub.

The officer described a strategy by Ukrainian leadership to hold positions at all costs, which has led to significant losses in troops and resources. This approach has created several “cauldrons”—large areas surrounded by Russian forces—one of which is located south of Pokrovsk, encompassing Nevelske, Hirnyk, and Krasnohorivka.

The officer questioned the rationale behind maintaining positions near Nevelske while losing ground in Hirnyk, suggesting that a strategic retreat to Hirnyk might have minimized resource loss and strengthened defences. He criticized the current strategy as reckless, given the disparity in resources between the two sides.

Roman Pohorily, an analyst and co-founder of the Deep State map, noted that Ukrainian troops have retreated from Nevelske to avoid encirclement, though the officer believes this move should have been made earlier to prevent unnecessary casualties and resource depletion.

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro

Russian troops are now advancing towards Kurakhove, a city 35 km south of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces in the area report heightened combat intensity. Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed this escalation, noting 32 clashes in the Pokrovsk sector and 48 in Kurakhove recently.

Major Serhiy Tsekhotsky from the 59th Brigade stated that Russian forces are attempting to strengthen their positions to encircle Pokrovsk and potentially destroy it. Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Demyanenko, commanding a tank battalion of the 110th Brigade, observed that while Russian forces are pushing from multiple directions, their primary focus is the southern flank towards Kurakhove.

Russian assaults on Ukrainian positions often involve small groups without heavy armour, making the defence challenging. Major Tsekhotsky explained that these small units attempt to capture specific points, which are then reinforced by additional troops.

The flat terrain around Kurakhove complicates both defence and advancement, with Ukrainian forces frequently shelling the area. Despite this, Ukrainian troops, including those from the 33rd Brigade, are maintaining their positions effectively.

Kurakhove’s strategic significance lies in its connectivity to Pokrovsk, with roads crucial for troop and supply movements. If Russian forces capture Kurakhove, they could launch new attacks on Pokrovsk from a different direction or potentially target Ukrainian positions in Vuhledar, a city in southern Donbas.

The Ukrainian officer on the front line suggested that a defensive strategy similar to the prolonged defence of Bakhmut might be necessary to hold Pokrovsk and prevent the complete capture of the Donetsk region by Russian forces.

Also read: Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

Filed under

Donetsk Kurakhove Pokrovsk Russian Russian advances Donetsk region Ukrainian Forces Ukrainian military

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox