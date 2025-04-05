Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Blasts U.S. for ‘Weak’ Response After Russian Strike Kills Children In Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Blasts U.S. for ‘Weak’ Response After Russian Strike Kills Children In Kryvyi Rih

Zelenskyy slammed the U.S. Embassy’s “weak” response, criticizing Ambassador Bridget Brink for not naming Russia as the attacker.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Blasts U.S. for ‘Weak’ Response After Russian Strike Kills Children In Kryvyi Rih

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Ukraine Donald Trump


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced sharp criticism of the United States following one of the deadliest Russian missile strikes in recent weeks that devastated his hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killing 18 people, including nine children.

In an emotional statement on Saturday, Zelenskyy condemned what he called a “weak” response from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, particularly taking aim at Ambassador Bridget Brink for failing to directly name Russia as the aggressor behind the attack.

“Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people â€” and such a weak reaction,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “They are even afraid to say the word ‘Russian’ when talking about the missile that killed the children.”

The strike, which occurred Friday evening, hit a residential neighborhood near a children’s playground and a restaurant. Local authorities confirmed 72 others were injured, including 12 children, with 17 people in serious condition. The city has declared three days of mourning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The U.S. ambassador had posted on X: “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.” The message, though sympathetic, drew backlash for failing to assign blame directly to Russia.

Zelenskyy stressed that accountability is crucial for ending the war. “Yes, the war must end. But in order to end it, we must not be afraid to call a spade a spade,” he wrote. “We must not be afraid to put pressure on the only one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry later claimed the strike was aimed at a location where Ukrainian commanders and Western military instructors were gathered. Ukrainian authorities rejected this, calling it a deliberate attack on civilians.

The criticism of the U.S. comes amid growing international efforts to support Ukraine. On the same day as the missile strike, Zelenskyy met with British and French military chiefs in Kyiv, calling the talks “productive” and noting “tangible progress” in discussions about future security guarantees and military cooperation.

French and UK officials, including General Thierry Burkhard and Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, emphasized their countries’ commitment to standing by Ukraine not just during the war but after â€” with France and Britain leading discussions on deploying a post-war “reassurance force.”

In response to the missile strike, Ukrainian forces launched counter-attacks, including drone strikes on Russian positions in the Samara region. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air defenses reported shooting down 51 of 92 Russian drones launched overnight, along with neutralizing 31 decoy drones.

The latest escalation underscores the continued volatility of the war and highlights Zelenskyy’s growing impatience with what he perceives as diplomatic timidity, especially from allies hesitant to publicly confront Moscow.

ALSO READ: US Envoy Visits Beirut Amid Pressure to Curb Hezbollah And Strengthen Lebanese Army Authority

Filed under

russia ukraine US Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Droupadi Murmu

Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?
In a major development to

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Blasts U.S. for ‘Weak’ Response After Russian Strike Kills Children In Kryvyi...
newsx

Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder
A retired Indian Army col

Retired Army Officer Assaulted And Robbed By Woman In Mathura After Matrimonial Site Trap
newsx

Elon Musk Proposes 0% Tariff Free Trade Zone Between US And Europe
Barcelona, currently sitt

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Real Betis–Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Match Details
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?

Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?

Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Retired Army Officer Assaulted And Robbed By Woman In Mathura After Matrimonial Site Trap

Retired Army Officer Assaulted And Robbed By Woman In Mathura After Matrimonial Site Trap

Elon Musk Proposes 0% Tariff Free Trade Zone Between US And Europe

Elon Musk Proposes 0% Tariff Free Trade Zone Between US And Europe

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Real Betis–Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Match Details

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Real Betis–Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Match Details

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture