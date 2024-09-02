The accelerated training program is a response to the overwhelming numbers of Russian troops on the front lines.

In the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, a secret training location has become the site of intense preparation as new recruits are fast-tracked to the battlefield. For the past 72 hours, the skies have been filled with the ominous sound of Russian suicide drones, but today the buzz comes from a Ukrainian unmanned aircraft, not for combat, but to relay footage back to commanders.

Among the new recruits, the age of many is striking—most appear to be in their 40s and 50s. Rostyslav, one of the older recruits from the Odesa region, was a driver a month ago but is now preparing to fight on Russian soil. Reflecting on his decision, he states, “Look how long they’ve been on our land. We’ve been suffering for so long, we have to do something. You can’t just sit there while they are capturing our territory.”

The accelerated training program is a response to the overwhelming numbers of Russian troops on the front lines. With the Ministry of Defence in London estimating 70,000 Russian casualties in May and June alone, Ukraine’s new conscription laws have lowered the minimum age for military service from 27 to 25, though this group of recruits is notably older.

Under the blazing sun, recruits are seen maneuvering in American-made armored vehicles and engaging in simulated combat scenarios. In a nearby woodland, a mock Russian attack on Ukrainian trenches is repelled, with grenade target practice adding to the cacophony.

The training includes advanced medical care, focusing on treating severe injuries with equipment provided by the UK. Despite the heavy atmosphere, light-hearted moments, such as a misapplied tourniquet, offer brief respite. The reality of these exercises is underscored by the possibility that they might soon face real-life scenarios.

A Ukrainian soldier accompanying the reporters emphasizes that recruits will not be sent to the frontline until they are adequately trained, saying, “We’re not going to send them to their deaths.” Yet, concerns persist about raw recruits being thrust into combat prematurely, a criticism voiced by some professional soldiers.

The conflict continues to evolve, with Ukraine facing challenges in strategic locations like Pokrovsk in Donetsk. However, recent incursions into Russian territory have boosted Ukrainian morale and added a new dimension to the war.

Maxim, a 30-year-old builder among the new recruits, underscores the importance of rigorous training. “The more we train, the more we will learn here. It will help us on the frontline,” he says, expressing readiness to defend either Donbas or Kursk.

In the Sumy region, a base near the Russian border reveals the toll of the conflict, with streets ravaged by artillery fire. An armoured personnel carrier from the Kursk incursion roars to life, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the battle.

The Ukrainian commander known as “Storm,” who led the 22nd Mechanised Brigade into Russian territory, describes the experience of fighting on foreign soil. He reflects on the fear and patriotism driving his mission, stating, “If we have an order to move forward, we can get to Moscow – and we’ll show what Ukraine means.”

In another clandestine location, a German-made Bergepanzer recovery vehicle operator, identified as “Producer,” shares his personal sacrifice. “I want this war to come to an end,” he says wearily. “One man, Vladimir Putin, attacked our country. We must defend our home.”

As Ukraine continues to press for greater Western assistance, President Zelensky argues for increased support in air defense and long-range missile capabilities. Amidst the ongoing conflict, the exhausted soldiers training for the next phase of battle hold onto the hope of ending the war.

As the training session concludes, Rostyslav, eager to return to his family in Odesa, voices a common sentiment among the troops. “We would like to hit Moscow to end this dirty war. Children and civilians suffer, everyone does,” he says, underscoring the personal stakes of the ongoing conflict.

Another rocket-propelled grenade echoes across the training field, a stark reminder that the drills could soon become grim reality as per BBC.

