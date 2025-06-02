Ukrainian Strikes Knock Out Power Across Russian-Held Areas in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Officials Say

Russian-installed officials in southern Ukraine said that Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks caused widespread blackouts early Tuesday across Russian-occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The attacks reportedly damaged power infrastructure, leaving thousands without electricity.

Despite the scale of the outages, officials confirmed there was no impact on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. The plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of the invasion in 2022 and has been operating in a shutdown mode, not generating electricity.

Russian Officials: “No Electricity Throughout the Region”

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian-appointed Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said the entire region under Moscow’s control lost electricity after Ukrainian forces hit high-voltage equipment in the northwest.

“As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, high-voltage equipment was damaged in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region,” Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

“There is no electricity throughout the region. The Energy Ministry of Zaporizhzhia region has been instructed to develop reserve sources of power. Health care sites have been transferred to reserve power sources.”

Emergency teams were reportedly deployed to switch hospitals and critical facilities over to backup generators, while local energy crews worked on restoring the grid.

Kherson Also Hit Hard by Drone Attacks

In neighboring Kherson region, Russian-installed Governor Vladimir Saldo said that fallen drone debris damaged two substations, leaving more than 100,000 people in the dark across 150 towns and villages.

“Debris from fallen drones had damaged two substations,” Saldo said, noting that emergency crews were already on the ground trying to restore power quickly.

Power Crisis Swaps Sides

Tuesday’s strikes mark a reversal of what much of Ukraine experienced during last winter, when Russian missiles and drones targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure, causing repeated blackouts in Ukrainian-held towns and cities during freezing conditions.

For months, it was Ukrainian civilians who bore the brunt of electricity shortages. Now, the latest attacks suggest Ukraine is increasingly targeting infrastructure in occupied territories, likely to disrupt Russian logistics and governance in those areas.

Nuclear Plant Not Affected, Says IAEA

Although the shelling took place near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Russian officials confirmed that the plant’s radiation levels remain normal and that it continues to operate in a shutdown mode. The plant, which is not producing power, has been the focus of international concern over the possibility of a nuclear incident.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other multiple times of launching attacks near the facility, raising fears of a potential nuclear accident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has had permanent monitors stationed at the plant since 2022, said last week that it found no evidence that Russia was preparing to restart the plant or link it to the Russian power grid.