Polish border guards have detained a Ukrainian woman who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Kazakhstan for her role in an international organ trafficking ring, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Arrest at Poland-Ukraine Border

The 35-year-old suspect, identified as Ksenia P. under Polish privacy laws, was apprehended at a railway border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. Her arrest was carried out under an Interpol red notice, according to Marta Petkowska, spokesperson for the Przemysl prosecutor’s office.

Ksenia P. had been on Interpol’s wanted list since November 2020 for her role in a criminal network that engaged in the illegal organ trade. An Interpol red notice allows global law enforcement agencies to provisionally detain suspects pending extradition.

Following her arrest, Polish prosecutors filed a motion for her temporary detention for one week, pending her extradition to Kazakhstan. However, details regarding why she was not already imprisoned in Kazakhstan or when she was convicted remain undisclosed.

Organ Trafficking Operation Spanned Multiple Countries

Authorities revealed that between 2017 and 2019, Ksenia P. was part of an organized criminal group involved in harvesting and selling human organs on the black market.

She was convicted of illegally obtaining kidneys from at least 56 victims across multiple countries, including:

Kazakhstan

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Ukraine

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

Thailand

The court found that the illegal trade in human organs was a primary source of income for the criminal group.

Polish authorities are now working to process her extradition to Kazakhstan, where she will serve her 12-year prison sentence. Further details regarding the investigation and prosecution of other individuals involved in the organ trafficking network have yet to be disclosed.