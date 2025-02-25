Ukranian President Zelensky To Meet Donald Trump in Washington for Key Minerals Deal Amid Rising Tensions

The meeting comes at a time of strained relations between the two leaders, with Trump recently calling Zelensky an "unpopular dictator" and urging him to strike a peace deal with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Washington this Friday to receive U.S. President Donald Trump and seal the deal on major minerals between the two countries, reports indicate.

The deal has been under sharp negotiations and will potentially grant America considerable access to Ukraine’s tremendous mineral resources for economic and security benefits.

The U.S. president retaliated by labeling him as someone living in a “disinformation bubble.” Not withstanding the heated exchange, there has been movement on both sides in talks as Ukraine craves economic support while the U.S. insists on compensation for it to come aboard.

What is the Minerals Deal?

As was reported by sources close to the talks, the U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a model that would grant access to vital minerals like lithium, titanium, and uranium. The agreement, sources say, provides for a reconstruction investment fund, in which 50% of proceeds from future monetization of the state-owned mineral resources would be contributed by Ukraine.

The agreement does not involve mineral resources already producing revenue for Ukraine, like those controlled by Naftogaz or Ukrnafta, to ensure existing economic frameworks are not disrupted. Washington reportedly also demanded rights to $500 billion in possible revenue at first but reduced its demands after Kyiv’s resistance.

No Firm Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Although the deal is intended to generate economic gains for both countries, it does not have a clear security pledge from either country on behalf of Ukraine—one of Kyiv’s primary requests. The lack of such pledges has perturbed European allies as well as the fact that Trump has been hesitant to offer more military support to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are urging the U.S. to serve as a “backstop” for European security assurances to Ukraine. Macron, standing alongside Trump at the White House, underscored the importance of American assistance:

“Many of my colleagues from Europe are willing to be activated, but we need American support because that is part of the credibility of the security pledges.”

Britain already suggested sending in troops to Ukraine as part of a deterrence plan, and Starmer will discuss with Trump how the US can support them.

Trump’s Push for a Quick Resolution

Since his return to the White House, Trump has been loud in expressing his eagerness to bring the war between Ukraine and Russia to a quick end. He has made it clear that Kyiv could accept a peace agreement and make concessions on territory as part of it. In a posting on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump maintained that the deal over minerals would enable the U.S. to regain “tens of billions of dollars and military equipment provided to Ukraine” while stimulating Ukraine’s economy. Trump has also been critical of Zelensky’s leadership, saying last week, “I don’t think he’s very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you. He makes it very hard to make deals.”

Russia’s Response

While Kyiv and Washington seal their deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a proposal to the U.S. to have access to precious minerals in Russian-held Ukrainian lands. This is viewed as an effort to drive a wedge between Washington and its European allies, who are cautious against any direct US-Russia dialogue that will leave out Ukraine.

With U.S.-Russia relations appearing to thaw—documented by recent bilateral negotiations in Saudi Arabia—Ukraine and its European allies worry that their security interests could be pushed aside. European countries are urging Trump to provide assurances that any U.S. role in the resolution of the war will not be at the expense of Ukraine.

Zelensky’s trip to Washington will be pivotal in deciding the destiny of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Though the minerals agreement is likely to be signed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, there are wider questions about Washington’s dedication to Ukraine’s defense.

