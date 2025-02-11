UK’s Crackdown On Illegal Immigrant Workers Reaches Indian Restaurants, Other Businesses

Indian restaurants and takeaway businesses, part of the broader food and drink industry, have been at the center of these raids. In one such raid, seven individuals were detained at a restaurant in Humberside, northern England.

The UK has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal immigrant labor, with a sharp focus on sectors like Indian restaurants, nail bars, and convenience stores. Between July 5, 2023, and January 31, 2024, the number of raids targeting illegal workers surged by 38% compared to the same period the previous year.

The Home Office’s aggressive “blitz” on illegal working saw a significant increase in enforcement actions. In January alone, 828 premises were raided, marking a 48% jump from the previous year. As a result, 609 people were arrested, reflecting a 73% increase in arrests from the year before, according to reports from PTI.

Key Focus on Indian Restaurants and Takeaways

Indian restaurants and takeaway businesses, part of the broader food and drink industry, have been at the center of these raids. In one such raid, seven individuals were detained at a restaurant in Humberside, northern England. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized that the crackdown is part of a larger effort to target illegal working across multiple industries.

“We need to ensure that immigration rules are respected and enforced,” Cooper stated. “For too long, employers have exploited illegal migrants, allowing them to work without fear of consequence. This exploitation damages the economy and fuels dangerous migration across the Channel.”

The Government’s Broader Immigration Reform

In response to growing concerns about illegal immigration, the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is set to introduce the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill. The bill aims to combat criminal gangs undermining border security and give law enforcement increased powers to seize mobile phones from individuals entering the UK illegally.

Rise in Enforcement Actions and Penalties

Between July 2023 and January 2024, the Home Office took 1,090 enforcement actions against illegal working—an increase of 38% from the previous year. Employers face civil penalties of up to £60,000 for each illegal worker. Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at the Home Office, stated, “These actions show our commitment to tackling those who undermine the UK’s immigration system.”

Sweeping Deportations and Large-Scale Return Flights

As part of its enforcement efforts, the UK has also ramped up deportations. Over 800 individuals, including criminals convicted of serious offenses such as drug crimes, theft, and even murder, have been removed from the UK. The government has used bespoke charter flights to facilitate these large-scale deportations, marking some of the largest migrant return flights in UK history.

Criticism from the Opposition

However, the Conservative Party has criticized the new Border Security Bill, calling it “weak” and warning that it will fail to stop the flow of illegal immigration. They have called for more stringent measures to limit migrants’ access to permanent residency in the UK.