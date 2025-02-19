Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025

UK's Keir Starmer And France's Macron To Visit US Amid Ukraine-Russia War Talks

In addition to other meetings intended at ending Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz announced Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will go to Washington next week.

UK’s Keir Starmer And France’s Macron To Visit US Amid Ukraine-Russia War Talks

U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz announced that French President Macron and British PM Keir Starmer will go to Washington next week.


In addition to other meetings intended at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz announced Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will go to Washington next week.

In an interview, Waltz responded to a question regarding the likelihood of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by telling Fox News: “We’re engaging on all sides, and then the next step is we’re going to put technical teams forward to start talking more details.”

More details awaited.

