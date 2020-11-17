The UK Parliament confirmed that Lord Nazir Ahmed will be retiring on November 16, 2020. Nazir Ahmed is quite known in India as 'Pakistan's lobbyist' and is considered as a staunch critic of Indian government's policies.

Lord Nazir Ahmed back in 1998 made history when he was elected as the first Muslim to be a peer in Britain’s House of Lords. By the recommendation of Prime Minister Tony Blair, Nazir Ahmed was appointed in the United Kingdom. As per official sources, the UK Parliament confirmed that Lord Nazir will be retiring on November 16, 2020.

Born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Nazir Ahmed migrated to the UK as a child. He is considered as a staunch orator and has voiced his opinions in International as well as the UK about issues related to the Muslim community. Nazir Ahmed is also quite known in India as ‘Pakistan’s lobbyist’ and has been recognised for being a vocal critic of the ruling diaspora and BJP-led govt policies, particularly in regard to Jammu and Kashmir. On several occasions, he has spoken against the abrogation of Article 370 which took place on 5 August 2019.

Infamously on the 26th January of 2018, Nazir Ahmed had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London protesting about how Indian Muslims are unsafe and highlighting atrocities inflicted towards the community. Lord Ahmed’s political as well as personal careers had seen a lot of controversies and in the past, he had been embroiled in the midst of severe charges. He was convicted and jailed for reckless driving back in 2009 and in the 1970s he had been amounted guilty of sexual assault on minors.

Last year similarly, Nazir Ahmed had drawn a lot of flak for tweeting about the deaths of multiple BJP leaders. He had also lashed attacks on comments of several veteran BJP leaders like MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.