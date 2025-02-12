UN Accuses Former Sheikh Hasina Government Of Potential ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ In Bangladesh

A recent report by the United Nations has accused the former government of Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, of perpetrating widespread violence against protesters, including "hundreds of extrajudicial killings" in a bid to maintain power.

A recent report by the United Nations has accused the former government of Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, of perpetrating widespread violence against protesters, including “hundreds of extrajudicial killings” in a bid to maintain power. The findings were based on an inquiry into events that took place between July 1 and August 15 last year, a period marked by escalating protests and a subsequent crackdown by the authorities.

The unrest in Bangladesh began as protests against civil service job quotas and later evolved into broader calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests, initially led by students, soon became a national movement challenging Hasina’s administration. To suppress the growing dissent, the former government resorted to violent measures, including mass arrests, torture, and killings.

Extrajudicial Killings and Widespread Violence

The UN rights office, which conducted an in-depth fact-finding mission at the request of the interim leader of Bangladesh, Mohammed Yunus, documented disturbing findings. Between July and August 2024, the government’s security forces, alongside elements of the ruling Awami League party, reportedly engaged in violent acts, including “extrajudicial killings” aimed at quelling the protests. The report estimates that as many as 1,400 people may have been killed during this 45-day period.

The vast majority of the killings were attributed to Bangladesh’s security forces, with the UN citing that children made up 12-13% of the victims. Additionally, protesters were subjected to torture, arbitrary arrests, and inhumane treatment.

The report also highlighted instances of gender-based violence, including threats of rape used as a tactic to deter women from joining protests. The UN noted that the violence was not confined to adults, as children were also targeted, suffering arbitrary arrest, detention, and even death at the hands of security forces. These acts were allegedly carried out with the coordination and knowledge of the political leadership and senior officials within the security forces, further suggesting a deliberate strategy to maintain control.

Systematic State-Sponsored Terror

The UN’s Volker Turk, in a statement, described the violence as a “calculated and well-coordinated strategy by the former government to hold onto power in the face of mass opposition.” The report paints a picture of a government that responded to protests with “rampant state violence” in an effort to suppress dissent and protect its authority. Some protesters were reportedly shot at point-blank range, while others were deliberately maimed.

In light of these allegations, the UN has called for a process of truth-telling, accountability, and healing. “Accountability and justice are essential for national healing and for the future of Bangladesh,” Turk said. He emphasized that addressing the wrongs committed during this period would be the only path forward for the nation, allowing for national reconciliation and the rebuilding of trust in its institutions.

A Dark Chapter in Bangladesh’s History

The events of last year have left a scar on Bangladesh’s political landscape. While the former government of Sheikh Hasina has since been toppled in a student-led revolution, the legacy of the violence and the trauma endured by victims will continue to shape the country’s political and social future. The international community, including human rights organizations, will likely continue to monitor the situation closely as Bangladesh navigates this challenging period of its history.

