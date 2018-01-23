Amid increasing border tension between the Asian rivals India-Pakistan, the United Nations Secretary general Antonio Guterres has given a statement that he is following India and Pakistan current border situation and encourages both neighbouring nations to hold a meeting to solve the border tension matter and other outstanding issues. But India has always opposed the third party involvement in issues with Pakistan according to Simla agreement 1972.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the India-Pakistan border situation where there has been firing by both sides. He is encouraging both nations to hold a dialogue, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said. Asked at the daily UN briefing about the incidents, Dujarric on Monday said: “We are obviously aware. We are following this- what is really going on for the last ten days. And again the Secretary-General would encourage both sides to address any outstanding issues through dialogue.”When a reporter asked why Guterres was not getting involved in trying to find a solution to the “crisis”, Djuarric replied that while the good offices of Guterres are available, “everyone needs to agree on involving the UN. And that is true of any mediation effort.”

India is opposed to any third party involvement in issues with Pakistan and maintains that according to the 1972 Simla agreement between then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was then the president of Pakistan, the Kashmir problem is a bilateral issue and the two countries should directly deal with it. Twelve people have died in the firings from the Pakistani side in the last few days, with a civilian killed on Sunday in the latest incident, according to Indian officials. Three of those killed were Army personnel and two belonged to the Border Security Force.

Pakistan and the terrorists have also suffered casualties. Violations of a 2003 ceasefire pact—seen as a key confidence building measure between India and Pakistan—have seen a spike in 2017 with 860 instances being reported. The number of ceasefire violations in 2015 was 387 and in 2016 was 271, according to a news report.