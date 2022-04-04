Russia has claimed that the killings have been staged by the Ukrainian side. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has termed the killings as a "genocide."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent probe in the reported killing of around 300 civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha allegedly by Russian forces. Guterres said in a tweet, “I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.” This comes after footages and photos allegedly showing dead bodies on the streets of Bucha emerged in the media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has termed the killings as a “genocide.” During a CBS News segment, on being asked about the killings, Zelenksy was quoted as saying, “Indeed. This is genocide.”

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that the killings have been staged by the Ukrainian side. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and footage allegedly evidencing the Russian troops’ crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30.

Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday that Moscow has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold a meeting in view of the “provocation of Ukrainian radicals” in Bucha. As per a Sputnik report, Polyansky was quoted as saying, “In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded a UN Security Council meeting be convened on Monday afternoon, April 4.” Moscow will expose “the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons,” he added.