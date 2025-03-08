UN chief On International Women’s Day 2025: ‘When Women, Girls Can Rise, We All Thrive’

The United Nations urged the global community to unwaveringly commit to transforming rights, equality, and empowerment into tangible realities for women and girls worldwide, benefiting all people in every corner of the earth.

“When women and girls can rise, we all thrive,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message ahead of the International Women’s Day. Yet, “instead of mainstreaming equal rights, we are seeing the mainstreaming of misogyny.”

Thirty years of progress and achievement of the UN conference in Beijing

”When the doors of equal opportunity are open for women and girls, everyone wins. Equal societies are more prosperous and peaceful – and the foundation of sustainable development. On this International Women’s Day, we recognize thirty years of progress and achievement since the landmark United Nations conference in Beijing,” Guterres added.

”We need action to unlock finance so countries can invest in equality – and to prioritize those investments. Action to open-up equal opportunities for decent work, close the gender pay gap, and tackle challenges around care work. Action to strengthen and implement laws to end all forms of violence against women and girls. Action to secure women’s full participation in decision-making, including in peacebuilding. And action to remove the obstacles to women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

”The United Nations Pact for the Future, and the Global Digital Compact offer blueprints to guide these actions. When women and girls can rise, we all thrive, he concluded.

On March 8, 2025, the global community comes together to commemorate International Women’s Day, embracing the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” This year’s focus inspires decisive action to secure equal rights, authority, and opportunities for everyone, paving the way for a feminist future that includes all. At the heart of this vision lies the empowerment of the next generation—youth, especially young women and adolescent girls—as key drivers of enduring transformation.

(With ANI Inputs)

