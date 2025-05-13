Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  World
  UN Chief Urges Nations To Pay Their Share Amid Peacekeeping Budget Shortfalls

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged member states to fulfill their financial obligations to the organisation’s peacekeeping missions.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday issued a pointed plea to member states to fulfill their financial obligations to the organisation’s peacekeeping missions, warning that ongoing liquidity problems are threatening the UN’s ability to maintain global peace and security, The Associated Press reported.

“But it’s only as strong as member states’ commitment to it,” Guterres reportedly said during the opening session of a two-day ministerial conference on peacekeeping hosted by Germany, adding, “Unfortunately, peacekeeping operations have been facing serious liquidity problems. It is absolutely essential that all member states respect their financial obligations, paying their contributions in full and on time.”

According to the report, the UN currently oversees 11 peacekeeping operations across some of the world’s most fragile conflict zones, including Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus and Kosovo. The budget for nine of these missions in the current fiscal year — ending June 30 — stands at $5.6 billion, reflecting an 8.2% decrease from the previous year, the report said.

Each of the UN’s 193 member states is legally required to contribute to peacekeeping based on a formula that considers their economic capacity. However, delayed or insufficient payments have increasingly strained the system.

Guterres underscored the value of peacekeeping in global security, noting that the UN’s operations are a cost-effective alternative to unilateral military interventions. “With a budget representing a tiny fraction of global military spending — around one half of one per cent—U.N. Peacekeeping remains one of the most effective and cost-effective tools to build international peace and security,” he said, according to AP.

While Guterres did not provide a detailed breakdown of the financial shortfalls, he acknowledged that “these are tough times for the financing of our work across the board,” hinting at budgetary pressures across the UN system. The organisation has also been grappling with aid funding cuts, notably from the United States under the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul echoed Guterres’ concerns but also emphasised the need for reform. “Germany, like many others, is prepared to pledge additional resources,” Wadephul said, but added that missions should become “more efficient and more focused” through clearer mandates, reducing bureaucracy and avoiding duplication.

