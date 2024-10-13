UN Chief Warns Attacks on Peacekeepers Could Be Considered War Crimes

On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a grave warning regarding recent assaults on peacekeepers in Lebanon, stating that such actions could potentially amount to war crimes. This alert came in response to a reported incident where Israeli tanks forcibly entered a UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon.

According to a report by Reuters, this incident is part of a series of alleged violations and aggressive actions directed against the UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, in recent days.

In his statement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the ongoing commitment of UNIFIL personnel, noting, “UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to maintain their positions, and the UN flag is still proudly displayed.”

Guterres reiterated that peacekeepers and their facilities must be off-limits to any attacks. He stressed that assaults on peacekeepers violate international law, including humanitarian law, and could indeed be classified as war crimes.