UN Climate Talks ‘Outdated And Ineffective,’ Say Leading Experts

Recently, some high-profile experts-the former UN secretary-general and a former UN climate chief-advocated for a climactic shake-up of the United Nations’ COP climate talks. In their letter to the UN, these experts tell it like it is: the current format of the COP is too weak to handle the intensifying speed of the climate crisis.

Next goal: approach change towards action on climate

A letter signed by such influential figures as former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson points to an urgent restructuring of the process of COP. Signatories of the letter feel that the current structure of COP is inadequate in facing the exponential challenges that climate change poses.

Experts underscore the slow pace of COP negotiations, which involved, inquired upon, and through consensus, almost all 200 countries worldwide. To name a few examples, they point to progress made in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement with ambitious targets to phase out fossil fuels. However, they argue that the current pace of change is not fast enough to prevent catastrophic climate impacts.

“Its present architecture simply can’t produce change at exponential speed and scale, which is critical to achieve a safe climate landing for humanity,” the signatories wrote. However, some gains have already been made even though the climate crisis will continue to deteriorate. This year might just become the warmest ever recorded.

The Worsening Crisis: Warming Outpacing Response

Johan Rockström, a signatory and leading climate scientist, described the planet as being in “critical condition.” He continued by saying the window for achieving a “safe landing” for humanity is closing rapidly. “There is still a window of opportunity for a safe landing for humanity, but this requires a global climate policy process that can deliver change at exponential speed and scale,” said Rockström.

There is an argument from the signatories that climate talks, as of now, can no longer match the increasing urgency of climatic impacts, which all too often leaves the ability of countries to respond in a meaningful way lagging.

Role of Fossil Fuel Interests in COP Hosting

The publication of this letter occurs within growing concerns over the capability and the will of certain countries to host the COP talks, especially those that are the world’s largest producers of fossil fuel. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has been outspoken in his defense of his country’s exporting of natural gas, which he termed “a gift from God.” He added that nations were simply doing what came naturally to them when they delivered fossil resources to market, Simon Neville reports. This was a few days after a BBC report had revealed a senior Azerbaijani official was accused of using his position at COP29 to discuss potential fossil fuel deals.

“Every natural resource—whether it is oil, gas, wind, sun, gold, silver, copper—all that are natural resources. Countries should not be blamed for having them and should not be blamed for bringing these resources to the market because the market needs them, people need them,” Aliyev said, opening COP29 in Baku.

Criticism Regarding COP 29 Ties to Fossil Fuels

Indeed, this position by the Azeri officials has caused an alert among most climate leaders and activists. There is a trend of this nature with previous hosts, for example, such as the UAE, which is one of the world’s leading oil producers. Such a host nation could have much to lose in terms of having fossil fuel industries; thereby defeating the very purpose of climate talks.

Former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres described increasing the influence of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP talks as making little sense since, during the last COP meeting in Dubai, fossil fuel lobbyists outnumbered representatives of scientific institutions, Indigenous communities, and vulnerable nations. “We cannot hope to achieve a just transition without significant reforms to the COP process that ensure fair representation of those most affected,” she declared.

More Ambitious COP Hosts

The letter’s authors claim that countries to be given hosting rights for the COP talks have to be more committed to the goals of the Paris Agreement. Second, they also call for an overhaul of the COP process into frequent, smaller meetings to ensure transparency in the promises made by nations and what they do.

Experts say the current COP system, with yearly large-scale events, is not designed for fast-moving climate change. They then call for a more dynamic system, capable of acting rapidly to the changing climate crisis.

The Need for More Frequent and Accountable COP Meetings

The experts voice a call for change in their address and challenge the UN to reconsider the process of choosing COPs to prevent another unbalanced and unfair period of COP meetings based on the influence and desires of fossil fuel producers in the future.

Additionally, accountability mechanisms should be instituted to ensure fulfillment of commitment points by countries in reduction of emissions and phase out fossil fuels.

Climate Crisis: Time to Act Now

The signers of the letter state that action must be taken both quickly and at scale during this time when, globally, climate crisis in the Earth intensifies. Planet Earth is in critical condition, says Rockström: It needs urgent implementation of climate policies or else face horrific impacts.

Experts rightly claim on all accounts that despite many crucial strides in the past meetings of COP, much needs to be done to keep the world below its “1.5°C limit for global warming” commitment negotiated under the Paris Agreement.

Next Steps: An Urgent Call for Reform

The letter writers are demanding this: fundamental reform for the urgent need of transformation of the COP process, emphasizing speed and action. They further emphasize that if the climate talks at the COP are not taken up with major overhauls, then it may eventually contribute to failing to really take the issue of climate crisis seriously enough to safeguard future generations from catastrophic impacts.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Khalistani Sympathizers In Canada Call Canadians ‘Invaders’, Demand ‘Go Back To England And Europe'”